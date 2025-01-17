Atlético Madrid set for €20m funds boost

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have this week come in for a welcome boost on the financial front.

This comes amid confirmation that Arthur Vermeeren’s departure from the club has been made a permanent one.

Youngster Vermeeren, of course, only made the move to Spain’s capital in January of 2024, in a big-money move from Royal Antwerp.

The 19-year-old arrived boasting a reputation as one of the continent’s standout young players in his role, expected to play a prominent role in Diego Simeone’s engine room ranks as a result.

In the end, however, this proved to be far from the case.

All told, across the 2nd half of the campaign, Vermeeren racked up just five appearances, two of which came in the form of starts.

In turn, it did not come as much of a surprise when Atlético allowed the midfielder to depart over the summer, Vermeeren having penned terms with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on loan for the duration of the campaign.

The Belgian has since gone on to enjoy an altogether more prominent role in Leipzig’s engine room setup, to the tune of 22 appearances across all competitions.

And, as alluded to above, Vermeeren’s endeavours across these appearances have evidently proven enough to convince the brass at the Red Bull Arena of his readiness to contribute long-term.

As per a report from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano:

‘RB Leipzig have activated the buy clause for Arthur Vermeeren, now 100% Leipzig player on permanent deal. €20m fee to Atlético Madrid.’

⚪️🔴🔐 RB Leipzig have activated the buy clause for Arthur Vermeeren, now 100% Leipzig player on permanent deal.



€20m fee to Atlético Madrid. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/b7bnDOQEe8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2025

Conor Laird – GSFN