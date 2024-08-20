Athletics play the Rays with 1-0 series lead

Tampa Bay Rays (62-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (54-71, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (0-2, 4.21 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (5-5, 4.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -120, Athletics +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has a 54-71 record overall and a 31-31 record in home games. The Athletics have a 37-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay is 62-62 overall and 28-28 in road games. The Rays have a 22-14 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .245 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 13-for-34 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 54 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 8-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 4-6, .195 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press