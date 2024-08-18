Athletics play the Giants with 1-0 series lead

San Francisco Giants (62-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-70, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blake Snell (2-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (10-8, 4.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -178, Athletics +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

Oakland has gone 30-30 in home games and 53-70 overall. The Athletics have hit 154 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

San Francisco has a 26-36 record on the road and a 62-63 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 21 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 19 home runs while slugging .441. Tyler Fitzgerald is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.42 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press