Athletics open 3-game series at home against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (36-47, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (30-56, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (0-0); Athletics: Mitch Spence (4-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -112, Athletics -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Oakland has an 18-23 record in home games and a 30-56 record overall. The Athletics are 20-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 18-21 in road games and 36-47 overall. The Angels are 19-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 30 extra base hits (16 doubles and 14 home runs). Logan O'Hoppe is 8-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Angels: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press