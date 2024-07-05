Athletics host the Orioles to start 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (55-32, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (33-56, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Albert Suarez (4-2, 2.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (1-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -189, Athletics +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Baltimore Orioles to begin a three-game series.

Oakland has a 21-23 record in home games and a 33-56 record overall. The Athletics are 17-37 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Baltimore has a 55-32 record overall and a 26-15 record in road games. The Orioles have a 44-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 17 home runs while slugging .531. Miguel Andujar is 9-for-39 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press