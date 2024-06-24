Athletics bring road skid into matchup against the Angels

Oakland Athletics (29-51, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (2-8, 5.02 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -121, Athletics +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop an eight-game road slide.

Los Angeles has a 12-25 record in home games and a 30-46 record overall. The Angels have a 16-38 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Oakland has gone 11-28 on the road and 29-51 overall. The Athletics have a 16-35 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 RBI for the Angels. Zachary Neto is 10-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has eight doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 39 RBI for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 10-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .222 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (illness), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (abdominal), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press