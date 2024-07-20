Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (41-56, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (38-61, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, one strikeout); Athletics: Mitch Spence (5-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -119, Angels +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Oakland has a 23-25 record in home games and a 38-61 record overall. The Athletics rank fourth in the majors with 125 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles has a 41-56 record overall and a 19-27 record in road games. The Angels have a 19-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday's game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Athletics are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 21 home runs, 36 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .291 for the Athletics. Max Schuemann is 14-for-35 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 15 home runs while slugging .398. Zachary Neto is 12-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Angels: 5-5, .228 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Guillorme: day-to-day (back), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press