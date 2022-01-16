Is Athletic Club vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

(AFP via Getty Images)

Silverware is at stake and the Spanish Supercopa winners will be crowned on Sunday night, with Athletic Club set to face Real Madrid.

The four-team tournament saw Los Blancos just about edge out Barcelona in a five-goal thriller which went to extra-time on Wednesday, before the Basque side beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 a day later.

These two finalists are indeed the only two teams to win the Supercopa since it took on a four-side format, with Athletic’s dramatic triumph last year their first trophy since 2015.

Real Madrid are currently top of LaLiga, with Athletic in ninth.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.

When is the match?

The Supercopa final kicks off at 6:30pm GMT in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the game through the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Athletic’s turnaround in the semi-final came after Nico Williams and Raul Garcia came on as subs; at least one might hope to force their way into the XI. There are no new absences after Yuri Berchiche made a quick comeback.

Real should have no new absences after the semi-final, which means Gareth Bale is the only notable senior star definitely absent. However, David Alaba also missed that game unexpectedly, so his fitness will be assessed before the final. Nacho will continue in defence if the former Bayern man is unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

ATH - Simon, de Marcos, Yeray, Inigo Martinez, Balenziaga, Berenguer, Dani Garcia, Zarraga, Muniain, Inaki Williams, Sancet

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

Athletic 19/5

Draw 10/3

Real 5/7

Prediction

No Basque celebrations two years in a row - this Real side are calmer under Carlo Ancelotti and look capable of raising it at big moments when they need to. Athletic 1-2 Real Madrid.