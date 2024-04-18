Is Atalanta vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Europa League tonight

Liverpool require one more European comeback under Jurgen Klopp as the Reds travel to Atalanta looking to keep their Europa League hopes alive.

Klopp’s side were favourites to reach the Dublin final on May 22 and provide a fitting farewell for the German manager, but Atalanta ripped up the script as they stunned Anfield with a 3-0 victory in last week’s quarter-final first leg.

Liverpool have overturned a 3-0 defeat under Klopp before, famously against Barcelona and Lionel Messi in the Champions League in 2019, but that was at Anfield. They have be boosted by the memories of winning 5-0 in Bergamo in the 2020 Champions League group stages.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace means the Reds are without a win in three games and are looking to avoid exit from the Europa League just days after their Premier League title hopes took a blow against the Eagles.

When is Atalanta vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 18 April at the Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery +. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

What is the team news?

Conor Bradley has been ruled out of three weeks after suffering an ankle injury in the 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson are now all back from injury and featured at the weekend. Klopp made changes for the first leg - and may do so again given Liverpool’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League is on Sunday and they must win every game to have a chance of winning the title.

Predicted line-ups

Atalanta XI: Musso; De Roon, Djimsiti, Hien; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, De Ketelaere

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Diaz, Jota, Salah

Odds

Atalanta: 18/5

Draw: 18/5

Liverpool: 4/6

Prediction

Atalanta 2-2 Liverpool