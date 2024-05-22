Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE! Europa League final match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen - LIVE!

Bayer Leverkusen are within touching distance of a truly remarkable season as they take on Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin tonight. Xabi Alonso’s side have not been beaten in any competition this season, their unbeaten run now stretching 51 matches, and victory tonight and then in the German Cup final this weekend will complete an ‘Invincible Treble’.

Leverkusen, who cruised to the Bundesliga title, were close to falling to defeats to West Ham and then Roma in the knockout stages of this competition, but trademark late goals preserved the unbeaten run and they are now favourites to lift just their second ever European trophy.

Atalanta beat Liverpool in the quarter-finals and then saw off Marseille in the last-four to reach the final, to keep their bid for a first major trophy since 1963 alive. The Italian side finished the Serie A season on a run of five straight wins, and were beaten finalists in the Coppa Italia earlier this month. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Aviva Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Atalanta team news: De Roon ruled out

Bayer Leverkusen team news: Wirtz fit

Standard Sport prediction

Standard Sport prediction

18:16 , Matt Verri

Destiny appears to be on Leverkusen’s side after such a remarkable campaign.

The finishing line is now in sight and they have shown no signs of being hindered by pressure or the magnitude of their achievements so far.

Atalanta have been impressive in reaching the final, including when securing that famous win at Anfield, but Leverkusen are worthy favourites.

Leverkusen to win, 3-1.

How the sides could look tonight...

18:04 , Matt Verri

Predicted Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Koopmeiners; Scamacca

Predicted Bayer Leverkusen XI: Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen team news

17:56 , Matt Verri

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are not thought to be carrying any injury concerns heading into the final.

Florian Wirtz has been contending with a thigh issue of late but is expected to be fit to start.

Piero Hincapie and Granit Xhaka can be expected to come back into the starting lineup, having initially been on the bench for the club’s final Bundesliga match.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Atalanta team news

17:48 , Matt Verri

Atalanta have been hit by the absence of Marten De Roon for the Europa League final.

The Italian side will be without their captain after he came off during their Coppa Italia final loss to Juventus last week.

Defender Emil Holm is another doubt with the same calf issue preventing him from appearing in both legs of their semi-final clash against Marseille.

But the centre-back and ex-Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac (thigh) both featured in training ahead of the trip to Dublin.

(REUTERS)

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

17:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:32 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen!

It’s the Europa League final in Dublin, with Leverkusen unsurprisingly the favourites as they continue their bid for an incredible ‘Invincible Treble’.

Atalanta have had a fine season themselves, though, and will certainly believe they can upset the odds.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Aviva Stadium.