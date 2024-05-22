Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Europa League final team news, line-ups and more tonight

Atalanta face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final with the teams set to clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight.

Leverkusen are hoping to keep their incredible unbeaten season going as they target a second trophy of the year having comfortably sown up the Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso’s men have just two matches, including this one, left in the season and could complete a full campaign without defeat. Their other fixture is the German Cup final which means they are also on course for a potential treble.

However, Atalanta are in a decent run of form going unbeaten in each of their four matches since a 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final. They have won their last six Serie A games and cruised past Marseille 4-1 on aggregate in the Europa League semi-finals. Italy’s strong performance in this year’s European competitions also means Atalanta, who are fifth in their domestic league, have already secured a place in next year’s Champions League so they are under no added pressure to triumph tonight.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Europa League final LIVE

Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen clash in the Europa League final with kick off at 8pm

Leverkusen hoping to secure second trophy and remain unbeaten this season

Atalanta swept past Marseille in semi-finals and are in good form

Early team news

16:35 , Mike Jones

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon has confirmed that he will miss the final due to the knee injury he suffered in the Coppa Italia defeat to Juventus. Sead Kolasinac has been absent with a thigh issue of late.

Florian Wirtz has been managed carefully by Alonso over the last few weeks amidst a busy schedule but should be fit to start for Bayer Leverkusen.

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

16:30 , Mike Jones

The Europa League final is due to kick off at 8pm BST at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A livestream will be available via discovery+, with both this fixture and the Champions League final being made available to non-subscribers.

Good evening!

15:37 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League final which sees Atalanta take on Bayer Leverkusen to decide which team will lift the trophy in Uefa’s second tier European competition.

The route to the final has been tricky for both sides but they have proven themselves to be strong competitors and have earned their place in this showpiece match at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

We’ll have all the latest team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.