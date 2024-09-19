Atalanta vs Arsenal: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Arsenal tonight begin what is a tough opening in the revamped Champions League, away at Atalanta.

The Gunners made progress in Europe’s elite club competition last season, reaching their first quarter-final since 2010 before eventually going out at the hands of Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich.

Their return to the grandest stage was another example of how Mikel Arteta is moving to restore former glories but the Arsenal chief has been dealt a difficult hand in the new-look league phase.

Atalanta thrashed Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final in May and represent a difficult opening opponent before Arteta squares off against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Mikel Arteta faces the second of three tough away trips this week (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Atalanta vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo will host.

Where to watch Atalanta vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Atalanta vs Arsenal team news

The Gunners will have Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka available for the game. Martin Odegaard, however, is facing an extended period out of action after significant damage to his ankle ligaments.

Atalanta welcomed Berat Djimsiti and Nicolo Zaniolo back for the win over Fiorentina, along with former Arsenal man Sead Kolasinac. Rafael Toloi, Ben Godfrey, Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca are all still sidelined.

Martin Odegaard is out for the foreseeable (Getty Images)

Atalanta vs Arsenal prediction

It’s a tough away game for Arsenal in the midst of a difficult run of fixtures and something of an injury crisis. For that reason, it’s easy to imagine them wanting to keep things tight.

Draw, 0-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never played a competitive game.

Atalanta vs Arsenal latest odds

Atalanta to win: 16/5

Draw: 14/5

Arsenal to win: 5/6

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.