Astros try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Blue Jays

Houston Astros (43-41, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-46, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (4-6, 5.68 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-6, 3.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -115, Astros -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 20-22 at home and 38-46 overall. The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .374.

Houston is 43-41 overall and 19-22 on the road. The Astros have the top team batting average in the AL at .264.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Astros have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 13 home runs while slugging .471. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 16-for-38 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Altuve has a .304 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 17 doubles and 13 home runs. Yainer Diaz is 17-for-42 with eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Astros: 9-1, .298 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Isiah Kiner-Falefa: day-to-day (knee), Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (finger), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jake Bloss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press