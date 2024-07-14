Astros and Rangers meet with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (45-50, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (50-45, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Max Scherzer (1-2, 3.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (9-3, 2.53 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -131, Rangers +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Houston has a 50-45 record overall and a 28-20 record in home games. The Astros have a 7-17 record in games decided by one run.

Texas has gone 21-29 on the road and 45-50 overall. The Rangers have a 19-44 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Astros have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 52 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 13-for-40 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 51 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press