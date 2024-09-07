Astros host the Diamondbacks, try to continue home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-63, third in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (76-65, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1, 5.33 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Astros: Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -167, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Houston has gone 40-29 in home games and 76-65 overall. The Astros have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.72.

Arizona has a 79-63 record overall and a 40-32 record on the road. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .261, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 30 doubles, two triples and 32 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-37 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 19 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .231 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Bell is 12-for-36 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Astros: J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Jose Herrera: day-to-day (head), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press