Aston Villa XI vs Liverpool – Predicted lineup and team news

Aston Villa travel to Liverpool looking to end a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

A calamitous error from Tyrone Mings condemned Aston Villa to a 1-0 defeat at Club Brugge in midweek, a result that followed last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Tottenham. Prior to that, The Villans were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Crystal Palace. Villa have dropped to sixth in the Premier League table but are outside the Champions League places only on goal difference.

Unai Emery’s side face a tough test this weekend against Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Reds have lost just once in 16 games across all competitions this season and thrashed German champions Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa were without Matty Cash (calf) and Ross Barkley for the Champions League defeat in Belgium in midweek and neither are expected to return at Anfield. Ezri Konsa should deputise at right-back with Pau Torres recalled at centre-back in place of Mings.

Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey will also hope to return to the starting side after dropping to the bench at Brugge. Boubacar Kamara and Leon Bailey should make way.

Aston Villa predicted lineup

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

When is Liverpool vs Aston Villa?

Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday 9th November. Kick-off at Anfield is 20:00 GMT.

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Aston Villa?

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. Global broadcast details can be found here .

