Aston Villa vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today after Johnson goal

Aston Villa vs Tottenham – LIVE!

Spurs head up to Villa Park in the Premier League today in a huge game in deciding who will finish in the top four. While fifth place may yet be enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League, neither team will want to be relying on a co-efficient they can do little about come May.

Unai Emery’s side currently sit five points ahead of Spurs, although Ange Postecoglou’s team do boast a game in hand. Three points for the visitors, then, would put huge pressure on Villa between now and the end of the season.

Spurs have perhaps not been at their very best of late but last weekend’s comeback against Crystal Palace did at least underline their fighting spirit. Much of the performance, however, will surely need to improve against a team as good as Villa. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Aston Villa vs Tottenham latest news

GOAL! Johnson doubles the advantage

GOAL! Maddison gives Spurs the lead

Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

71 mins: What a nightmare of a second-half for the hosts. Spurs in cruise control now.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

14:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

McGinn can have no complaints. It was late, cynical, dangerous and made no attempt to win the ball. This may end up being a case of damage limitation for Villa, who are down to ten men and two down.

Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham

14:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

64 mins: RED CARD!

McGinn hauls Udogie down as Spurs counter and is given a straight red. Johnson was fuming with him and tempers boiled over before the Scot is given his marching orders.

Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham

14:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

64 mins: Fantastic defending from Porro as the defender clears Zaniolo’s cross at the near post.

Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

58 mins: Villa have a mountain to climb now. The goals have given Spurs a new edge.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

14:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Story continues

A dramatic few minutes as Spurs responded to the loss of van de Ven with a brilliant quickfire double. Suddenly they're swarming all over Villa and sensing a big win in their season.

Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham | Brennan Johnson '52

14:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

52 mins: GOAL!

Spurs strike AGAIN as they rob Villa playing out from the back. Son bears down on goal and plays in Johnson, who finishes in emphatic fashion.

Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham | James Maddison '49

14:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

49 mins: GOAL!

Second after the Van de Ven blow, Spurs score! Kulusevski flicks the ball over to Sarr as Spurs break.

The midfielder whips in a wicked cross and Maddison meets it well, prodding it past Martinez.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

14:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

49 mins: Van de Ven off for Dragusin.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

14:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

47 mins: A blow for Tottenham here.

Van de Ven is down getting treatment. Dragusin getting prepared.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

14:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

46 mins: Spurs stretched as Tielemans plays in Bailey, who fires over but would have been offside anyway.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway!

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Villa seem unhappy to sit back today. A departure for them, particularly at home, but perhaps done with Tottenham’s struggles against a low-block in mind.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

13:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Defences on top here. Spurs need another second half rally. They have shown glimpses but Villa had the best chance of the half, Digne's header which dropped just beyond far post.

HT: Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

A cagey first half comes to an end.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: Best chance of the half as Villa play a short corner, eventually crossing in for Digne but his header sails just wide.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

44 mins: Romero gives the ball away cheaply just inside the Spurs half and Bailey frees Watkins, though he dawdles when bearing down on goal and the Argentine blocks the shot.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

13:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

It's gone a bit flat here as the teams continue to cancel each other out. Spurs are showing plenty of bravery when playing out from the back but seem much more hesitant to take risks when they get near the final third.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

33 mins: For two such intense teams (at their best), it’s not been a classic.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

27 mins: The game is at a bit of lull right now. Neither team are really causing problems going forward.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

21 mins: After a pretty shaky start, Villa have settled.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

13:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ange Postecoglou has shaken his head at a few refereeing decisions already this afternoon and he must be as baffled as anyone for that Pape Sarr yellow card. The midfielder goes in the book after inadvertently appearing to catch Youri Tielemans with his hand as he stumbled over on the wet grass.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 mins: Relief for Spurs as McGinn dances through the midfield before launching a counter. Watkins is clear through on goal but oddly decides to pass to Bailey and gets it all wrong.

He’d have been offside anyway but a very strange decision from a striker in such form.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins; First real chance for Villa as Bissouma’s sloppy pass finds only Watkins, who finds Tielemans but the Belgian’s shot is blocked.

Luiz then looks to dip over to Cash but overhits his pass.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

13:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cristian Romero vs Ollie Watkins is developing into an interesting battle. Romero was hesitant in the early exchanges, allowing Watkins to race in behind, but the Argentine has been more assertive since. Spurs are happy to keep the ball at the back, daring Villa to press them. Intriguing start but no big chances yet.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: Udogie fine cross finds its way to Kulusevski, who whips the ball back in for Maddison but Villa clear.

The hosts haven’t settled at all here.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

06 mins: Spurs work the ball from left to right but Porro wastes a cross from a good position.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: Watkins is fine to continue.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Great work from Van de Ven to deny Watkins after Villa launched it long.

The striker looks in absolute agony.

Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham

13:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: A cracking atmosphere inside one of England’s famous old stadium. Spurs pressing Villa high up the pitch.

Matty Cash booed by the away supporters.

Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

13:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

It's chilly and wet here at Villa Park but that hasn't dampened the atmosphere, which is being fuelled by loud boos from the away end for Matty Cash, who injured Rodrigo Bentancur in the reverse fixture in November.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: KICK-OFF!

13:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re underway at Villa Park!

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Dan Kilpatrick at Villa Park

12:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport’s own Dan Kilpatrick is in position at Villa Park!

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: A huge game in the Premier League

12:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs put through their paces as they look to close the gap on the top four.

A big boost for Tottenham

12:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Great news for Spurs fans. And a few FPL players too!

Tottenham team news vs Aston Villa today

12:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

A big boost for Spurs as Pedro Porro returns to the starting lineup.

Pape Sarr is also involved from the off, while Timo Werner makes way for Brennan Johnson.

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

12:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Son

Subs: Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Emerson, Werner, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Davies, Austin, Scarlett

Confirmed Aston Villa lineup

12:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Torres, Lenglet, Cash, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Digne, Bailey, Tielemans, Watkins

Subs: Diego Carlos, Alex Moreno, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Olsen, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Premier League prediction

11:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to Lord Ping, former Premier League goalkeeper and pundit David James backed Villa for a positive result.

“I’m confident that Villa will get a result against Tottenham. I like what Ange is doing at Spurs; I think he’s doing a great job there and I love the football he is playing, but I think that open brand of football will suit Villa.

“United can be a horrible team to play against. I watched them against Manchester City and they made things very difficult for fifty-five minutes playing turgid football, so I can understand why Villa found things difficult against them a few weeks ago.

“Tottenham won’t play like that. It will be an open game and I don’t think the travelling back from Amsterdam will have an impact on their performance. Villa are used to that Thursday Sunday churn. They have the players to handle two games in a week.”

Tottenham need Timo Werner upgrade despite goalscoring redemption

11:20

There was really only one thing to discuss over mini-burgers in the Tottenham press room at half-time on Saturday — Timo Werner’s miss.

Werner’s miss — or rather Sam Johnstone’s save — was the highlight of a flat first 45 minutes of Spurs’s eventual 3-1 win over Crystal Palace and, as the footage played on a seemingly endless loop, everyone had a view on where the forward went wrong.

There was consensus that Werner never looked confident as he bore down on goal. To recap, Werner raced clear in the 18th minute, collecting Heung-min Son’s pass just inside his own half and leaving defenders in his wake as he charged down the centre of the pitch. But his attempt to round the goalkeeper lacked conviction and Johnstone made a comfortable save.

Werner’s miss mattered not a jot in the end and he earned redemption by scoring in the 77th minute, a cool far-post finish to spark a spirited Spurs comeback — with Cristian Romero and Son adding further goals after Eberechi Eze had opened the scoring with a fine free-kick.

Read why Tottenham must upgrade on Timo Werner here!

(AP)

Champions League qualification is no 'golden ticket', says Ange Postecoglou: 'I'm here to win things'

11:10

Ange Postecoglou says qualifying for the Champions League would not be a "Willy Wonka golden ticket" to accelerate Tottenham's progress and insists he will never aim for anything but "being the best".

Postecoglou suggested the examples of Manchester United and Newcastle, who have both slipped down the table since finishing in the top-four last season, illustrate that Champions League football does not always lead to progress.

“What’s more important is that come the end of this year, we’ve got a team that’s going to challenge the following year and keep growing.

"Right now, the most important thing is us, our identity and our football, because… mate, it’s not a Willy Wonka golden ticket, you know.”

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Latest Premier League odds today

11:00

Aston Villa to win: 6/4

Draw: 3/1

Tottenham to win: 29/10

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.

Tottenham numbers don't add up as club takes unnecessary risk with season-ticket price rise

10:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

The mood of the Tottenham fanbase has dramatically improved this season but the club's unpopular changes to ticket pricing now threaten the harmony.

Spurs announced this week they are increasing all season-ticket prices by six per cent from next season and will scrap new senior concessions from 2025-26.

Spurs cited only one previous rise of 1.5 per cent since the new stadium opened in 2019 and "the rising costs of goods and services across the board" as justification for the six per cent hike, and described the year-on-year increase of senior concessions as "clearly not sustainable".

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full comment here!

(REUTERS)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Race for fourth place may lack punch but Spurs can energise run-in with win

10:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

It might not be clear until April or even May if Tottenham’s visit to Aston Villa later today is a six-pointer for Champions League football or a less significant occasion altogether.

The Premier League are guaranteed at least four representatives in the revamped 36-team competition next season, but two of England, Germany and Italy are set to be awarded an extra place in the competition by UEFA, based on club coefficients.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full preview here!

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Head to head (h2h) history and results

10:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Aston Villa wins: 60

Draws: 36

Tottenham wins: 77

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Premier League score prediction today

10:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Though Villa Park isn’t quite the fortress it proved earlier this season, winning there remains a tall order.

Draw, 2-2.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham team news vs Aston Villa today

10:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spurs will welcome back Pedro Porro after the right-back missed the last two games with a muscle problem. Richarlison is not expected back for a few weeks as the result of knee injury, while all of Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster will miss the game.

Brennan Johnson may be pushing for a start following his performance off the bench against Palace.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Aston Villa team news vs Tottenham today

10:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Villa may have Jacob Ramsey available after a foot injury ruled him out of the draw with Ajax earlier this week. Pau Torres came off at half-time in that game, although Emery has since confirmed that was a pre-planned move. Jhon Duran, Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Boubacar Kamara are all out.

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream today

10:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

10:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa today.

Kick-off from Villa Park is at 1pm GMT.