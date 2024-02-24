Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Leon Bailey scores in goalfest

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, with the two teams fighting at very different ends of the Premier League table. Villa sit fourth and are still pushing for a Champions League place, despite some uneven recent form, while Forest find themselves in a relegation battle - though beating West Ham last time out eases some of those fears.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League updates

Goal - Watkins taps in after great work from Bailly (1-0)

Goal - Luiz finishes a fine move on the half-hour mark (2-0)

Goal - McGinn crosses for Luiz to head home Villa’s third before half-time (3-0)

Goal - Niakhate chests in from close range (3-1)

Goal - Gibbs-White chips in straight after half-time (3-2)

Goal - Bailey knocks in from close range to restore two-goal lead (4-2)

Aston Villa FC 4 - 2 Nottingham Forest FC

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

17:08

Although goals either side of half-time briefly threatened an improbable Nottingham Forest fightback, Aston Villa capitalise on a three-goal advantage to win 4-2 at Villa Park and boost their hopes of a top-four finish. Moving further clear of Manchester United and Tottenham in that respect, Unai Emery's side took control through an early Watkins strike and a Douglas Luiz double, before Forest reduced their deficit via Niakhate and Gibbs-White. The visitors then threatened to equalise on a couple of occasions, but Bailey's close-range finish effectively secured maximum points for the Villans, who halt a three-game losing streak on home turf. Aiming to build on back-to-back wins, Villa visit Luton Town next Saturday, while relegation-threatened Forest have no time to fret: in the upcoming week, Nuno's men must face Manchester United and Liverpool in the FA Cup and Premier League respectively.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

17:00

FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 4-2 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:59

Forest are left exposed, having pressed forward in numbers, and at the end of a rapid counter, Diaby's low cross from the right is received by Zaniolo. The Italian lays it off for fellow substitute Rogers, who sees his shot blocked behind for a corner.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:57

In the first of at least four stoppage-time minutes, Nottingham Forest are in the ascendancy, with Villa dropping back to defend the edge of their area. Emery will now run down the clock with a couple of late substitutions.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:55

Substitution Oliver George Arthur Watkins Morgan Elliot Rogers

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:55

Substitution Leon Patrick Bailey Butler Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:54

Danilo lofts a searching ball into the box, but Chambers manages to get his head on it, allowing Martinez to come off his line and claim it without any trouble. Time is running out for Forest to find two goals before the final whistle.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:52

Finally, Forest's challenge seems to have run out of steam. There is a noticeable drop in tempo, as it appears Aston Villa will be collecting maximum points today, ending their three-match losing streak at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:51

Douglas Luiz sees his centrally-placed free-kick deflected behind for a corner, which is cleared away to safety. Then a second corner-kick ends with Watkins driving a hopeful shot high over the crossbar.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:50

After Bailey has a shot blocked on the right side of the area, the ball falls for McGinn, just over 20 yards out. As Villa's skipper seems set to shoot, Hudson-Odoi tugs him back - it's another inviting free-kick for the hosts.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:46

There will be an increasingly rare opportunity for Zaniolo now, as Unai Emery takes off Tielemans.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:46

At full stretch, Williams makes another vital intervention deep inside his own area, but the ball still makes its way to Cash, who then fires wildly over the crossbar from 20 yards out.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:46

Substitution Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White Giovanni Alejandro Reyna

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:44

Williams tracks inside to cut Watkins' progress into the box short, making a well-timed tackle. There is no consistent pattern to this game now, as it has become rather open and disjointed.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:42

MISS! Forest again fail to capitalise: Yates pokes a gilt-edged chance wide! A delightfully lofted free-kick by Gibbs-White again exposes Aston Villa's high line, but the substitute can only stretch out his boot and guide the ball past the left-hand post!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:38

Douglas Luiz actually stands aside, as Digne steps up and crashes his left-footed free-kick straight into Forest's defensive wall. It looks like Nuno is set to make a fourth substitution.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:37

Quite craftily, Douglas Luiz draws a foul from Origi, just outside the Nottingham Forest area. He'll surely take the free-kick himself, with a hat-trick in the Villa midfielder's sights.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:37

Substitution Nicolás Martín Domínguez Ryan James Yates

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:35

Having now seen off Forest's flurry following half-time, Villa are now bosing the ball again. They shift possession about in midfield, with all the onus on Forest to come out and seek more goals.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:34

Not for the first time today, Hudson-Odoi drifts inside from the flank and lets fly with a shot, but his latest effort is rather routinely saved by Martinez in a central position.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:32

After a short pause in proceedings while Bailey receives attention, the action resumes. We've had six goals so far, but it feels like there could well be more to come during the closing stages - it's wide open now.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:30

Slipping at the crucial moment, Hudson-Odoi sends his attempted shot from the edge of Villa's box flying high over the crossbar. It was industrious work from Williams on the right that opened up the opportunity.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:25

Goal Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:22

Substitution Alexandre Moreno Lopera Lucas Digne

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:21

Origi is caught offside, but the Belgian striker has certainly helped his team start turning this game around. They've built some momentum now, having been on the back foot for most of the first half.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:20

Yellow Card Alexandre Moreno Lopera

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:19

OFF THE POST! Tielemans strikes the upright! Sels was well beaten, but the Belgian's shot cannons back off the left-hand post! Moreno wriggled through two challenges to set up the strike from 15 yards, but Tielemans couldn't quite steer it home! What a start to this second half!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:17

MISS! Nottingham Forest should be back on level terms! Elanga is played through by Origi, who has made quite an impact since arriving from the bench, but he drags his low shot well wide of the left-hand post, with Martinez left totally exposed by Villa's defence! What an escape for the home side - they're going to pieces!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:12

Goal Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:10

Nottingham Forest kick off, and we are back under way at Villa Park!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:08

Substitution Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro Andrew Abiola Omobamidele

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:08

Substitution Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi Divock Okoth Origi

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:08

Substitution Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos Harry Stefano Toffolo

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:08

Substitution Pau Francisco Torres Calum Chambers

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:06

Highlighting the size of Forest's task after the interval, Aston Villa have a record of 10 wins and one loss when leading at half-time in the Premier League this season, while the Reds' record stands at one draw and six defeats when behind at the break. If they are to have any chance of defying such trends, Nuno's men must surely tighten up in defence during the second half - they could easily be trailing by more.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

16:01

An eventful first half ends with Aston Villa leading 3-1, having assumed control early on, when Watkins scored his third goal in two games to open the scoring at Villa Park. A Douglas Luiz double subsequently put the home side further in front, as they opened up Nottingham Forest's frayed defence time and time again - but the visitors bit back in stoppage time and can perhaps dream of staging a second-half comeback. Niakhate's close-range finish punished weak Villa defending at a set-piece, so the result is still somewhat in the balance, even if Unai Emery's team remain strong favourites to prevail.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:57

HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 3-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:52

Assist Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:52

Hudson-Odoi cuts inside, skips past two players, and then lays the ball off for Dominguez. From the edge of the area, the Forest midfielder skies his attempt, sending it spiralling over the crossbar.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:50

In the second of five additional minutes for stoppages, Villa retain the ball without much contest, as Nottingham Forest sit deep and try to limit the damage. They just want to hear the half-time whistle.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:48

Now, Nottingham Forest's other centre-back is booked, as Felipe hauls down Watkins and is shown a yellow card. It's been a terrible first half for the visitors' back four.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:48

Neat footwork opens up a little space for Ramsey on the edge of Forest's area, but his subsequent finish lacks a little composure: he leans back and lofts the ball over the crossbar.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:47

This time down the left, Villa open Forest up again. Ramsey almost reaches the byline, then flashes a cross-shot not far wide of the right-hand post. Sels was covering it, in any case.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:41

Assist John McGinn

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:41

Watkins wins a free-kick on the left flank, close to the corner flag - prime Douglas Luiz territory. He tries to catch Sels out at his near post, but Danilo is alert to the danger and diverts his shot over the crossbar.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:39

Since going two goals up, Villa have assumed almost total control. In fact, they're crusing towards half-time. Can Forest finally stir, and reduce their deficit before the break?

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:37

Ex-Forest full-back Cash is nearly slipped through by the irrepressible Bailey, but Murillo intercepts deep inside his own area, as the visitors narrowly avoid conceding another major chance. They are looking so shaky down that left-hand side.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:37

Serial fast-starters, Aston Villa have now scored 26 first-half goals in 26 league games this season, more than any other team in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:31

Nottingham Forest have lost 21 of their 23 previous Premier League away games against teams inside the top four of the table, including each of the last 15 in a row. Given their start today, that sequence could well continue.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:31

Assist Jacob Matthew Ramsey

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:30

Goal Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:29

Awoniyi hits the deck just outside Villa's area, just as he tries to reach an inviting cross from the right by Williams. He looks up in appeal towards the referee, who is already heading away in the other direction.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:28

Sels again has to be alert at his near post, this time punching away a dangerous ball in from the right. That route is proving particularly fruitful for the home side during this first half.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:27

Emery and Nuno both impart some wisdom to their players during the break for Watkins' treatment, but it looks as if he'll be able to continue. The game resumes.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:25

The action is momentarily halted as Watkins drops to the turf clutching his back, following a challenge from Murillo. Villa's top scorer appears to be in some pain, and he will require treatment from the medics.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:24

SELS SAVES! Again slipping past the leaden-footed Niakhite with ease, Bailey arrives in the Forest area, on the right, and drives a low shot at goal! It's kept out by Sels, who drops down quickly at his near post and turns the ball behind for a corner-kick!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:22

Having been rocked by their fourth-minute setback, Nottingham Forest have now steadied the ship and are imposing themselves on the game much more. At the moment, Villa are quite happy to maintain possession and consolidate their advantage.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:20

Following his early strike today, Watkins has been involved in 24 league goals this season, scoring 14 and assisting 10. Only Dwight Yorke in 1995-96 (27) has ever been involved in more for Aston Villa throughout a single Premier League season.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:17

Forest's first sustained period of pressure inside their hosts' defensive third sees Villa pushed back, and Elanga's speed wins a free-kick on the right, following a clumsy challenge from Ramsey.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:16

Yellow Card Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:15

Recently enjoying his best form since arriving at Aston Villa from Germany, Bailey is again involved, but this time the Jamaican winger is caught just offside on the right.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:14

CLOSE! Niakhite has to hack the ball away from his six-yard box as Watkins threatens to score a second goal! He drove hard at goal from the left side of the area, but the Forest defender stood strong and turns the ball behind for a corner!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:12

Forest make their first response to going behind so early in this game, as Hudson-Odoi shoots from the left side of the area, but the winger's effort only flies high over the crossbar.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:11

With his 14th top-flight strike of the season, Watkins takes Aston Villa on to 27 successive Premier League home games with a goal. That puts the Villans in control of this encounter.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:06

Assist Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:06

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:06

McGinn tries to slip a throughball into the path of Bailey on the right, but sees it intercepted. Soon after, Bailey goes to ground on the very edge of Forest's area, closely attended by Niakhite, but any claim for a penalty is swiftly dismissed.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:03

The hosts kick off, and we are under way in Birmingham!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:01

The players are out on the pristine pitch at Villa Park, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:58

Making a single change from last week's win over West Ham, Nuno Espirito Santo brings Niakhate into Nottingham Forest's back four, as cover for the injured Nuno Tavares. Forest's trio of Africa Cup of Nations finalists - Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly and Ola Aina - are also on the treatment table, alongside centre-forward Chris Wood.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:53

Aston Villa are unchanged from their win over Fulham last weekend, with Tielemans again selected in the absence of Boubacar Kamara, who injured his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month. Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are Villa's other long-term absentees, while England defender Ezri Konsa is also sidelined by a less serious knee problem.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:49

SUBS: Matt Turner, Giovanni Reyna, Cheikhou Kouyate, Andrew Omobamidele, Harry Toffolo, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Divock Origi, Ryan Yates, Gonzalo Montiel.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:49

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels; Neco Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Moussa Niakhate; Nicolas Dominguez, Danilo; Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Taiwo Awoniyi.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:43

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci, Moussa Diaby, Morgan Rogers, Nicolo Zaniolo, Calum Chambers, Lucas Digne, Kaine Kessler, Tim Iroegbunam.

14:43

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Clement Lenglet, Pau Torres, Alex Moreno; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:38

Nottingham Forest may have sprung a surprise by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at the City Ground three months ago, but they have not overcome their fellow European Cup winners at Villa Park since 1994. Forest have just two Premier League away wins to their name all season, but last week's 2-0 home win over West Ham leaves them 16th in the standings, four points above Luton Town and the relegation zone.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:38

In a reversal of their fortunes from earlier this season, Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Fulham last week made it five games without defeat on the road for Unai Emery's men, who have recently begun to falter at home: Villa approach today's clash in Birmingham having lost their last three home matches across all competitions. After an Ollie Watkins brace guided them to victory at Craven Cottage, the Lions sit fourth in the Premier League table, with a two-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in the fight for Champions League qualification. Yesterday, they were drawn against fallen giants Ajax in the Europa Conference League's last 16.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…