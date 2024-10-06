Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE!

It could all come down to this. After two-and-a-half eventful years in charge, two major trophies and no shortage of highs and extreme lows plus almost constant pressure, Erik ten Hag’s job may well be on the line at Villa Park this afternoon. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly be in attendance as the under-fire Dutch boss desperately strives for a result that could save his Old Trafford career, in the short-term at least.

Thursday’s chaotic Europa League draw in Porto did nothing to ease the significant scrutiny on Ten Hag’s position, which had become increasingly more intense after dismal 3-0 home defeats by Liverpool and Tottenham. He could not have asked for a much tougher game in which to try and prove that he is worthy of remaining in the role, with Villa flying high and soaring with confidence after dispatching Bayern Munich on a famous night in the Champions League in midweek thanks to another superstar turn from super-sub Jhon Duran.

Man Utd have captain Bruno Fernandes available after his successful red-card appeal and will hope that Kobbie Mainoo is fit, while Villa are sweating on the availability of the likes of Amadou Onana and Leon Bailey. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United live below!

Aston Villa vs Man United latest news

Kick-off: 2pm BST | Villa Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Aston Villa team news: Onana, Bailey and Ramsey doubts

Man United team news: Fernandes ban overturned

Score prediction

Van Nistelrooy 'to be offered' United job

11:50 , Giuseppe Muro

Ruud van Nistelrooy is in line to take over at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure and defeat away at Aston Villa on Sunday would leave the beleaguered Dutchman on the brink.

Former United striker Van Nistelrooy is on the coaching staff at Old Trafford and the Mirror report he “will be offered the job on an interim basis if Ten Hag is sacked”.

But Van Nistelrooy is said to be worried about being seen as betraying Ten Hag, who brought him back to United in the summer as part of his backroom team.

The report claims Van Nistelrooy “does not want to be portrayed as an opportunist”.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

11:37 , Giuseppe Muro

An early arrival at Villa Park. Sir Alex Ferguson is here on what is a big day for Erik ten Hag...

Sir Alex Ferguson has arrived at Villa Park already to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United 👀 pic.twitter.com/eOthsNRmHR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 6, 2024

Prediction

11:30 , Giuseppe Muro

While United did do the double over Villa last season despite finishing eighth, things have got even worse for the Red Devils in the time since.

It is hard to see anything but a win for Unai Emery’s side, who will be on top of the world after their midweek heroics, and another defeat for ten Hag in what could be his final game in charge.

Aston Villa to win 3-1.

Manchester United team news

11:25 , Giuseppe Muro

Bruno Fernandes is available for Manchester United at Aston Villa after his red card against Tottenham was rescinded on appeal.

Kobbie Mainoo is a doubt after missing the midweek Europa League draw at Porto.

Matthijs de Ligt has been subject of criticism for his poor form and Ten Hag is facing calls to restore fit-again Harry Maguire to his defence after his late equaliser in Portugal.

United have conceded six goals in two matches in the past week but options for defensive changes are limited with Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia all still unavailable.

If Mainoo is fit then he will return to the team and will likely be partnered by summer signing Manuel Ugarte despite his early struggles.

Mason Mount missed the Porto game with a head injury sustained late on against Tottenham, but he avoided a concussion so could be available as another option in midfield.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Aston Villa team news

11:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Aston Villa have fitness concerns over midfielders Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey.

John McGinn remains out with a hamstring injury but Matty Cash returned to the squad for Wednesday's win against Bayern Munich.

11:12 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Good afternoon!

11:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Aston Villa vs Manchester United!

Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure going into a huge game at Villa Park.

Scrutiny over Ten Hag’s position has intensified after last weekend’s shambolic 3-0 home defeat by Tottenham.

United then needed an injury-time equaliser from Harry Maguire to salvage a 3-3 draw at Porto on Thursday and defeat today could leave Ten Hag on the brink.

Villa have made a strong start to the season under Unai Emery and, after their historic 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, will fancy their chances against United.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm BST from Villa Park!