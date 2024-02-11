Is Aston Villa vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon in what is a key battle in the top-four race.

Unai Emery’s side have been one of the surprise packages of the season and sit eight points and one place above Erik ten Hag’s team, who lie in sixth.

However, United’s storming comeback against Villa in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, when the hosts came from two goals down at half-time to win 3-2, has impacted the momentum of both teams.

Villa have won just once in their last five and have been beaten at home two games in a row - against Newcastle and Chelsea in the FA Cup - while United come into this fixture on the back of consecutive Premier League wins against Wolves and West Ham.

United have not won three Premier League games in a row all season and this tricky trip to Villa Park could determine if they are able to close the gap to the top-four over the second half of the campaign. Here’s everything you need to know and get all the latest Aston Villa vs Manchester United odds and tips here.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 11 February at Villa Park.

How can I watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United?

Aston Villa vs Manchester United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting after the earlier game between West Ham and Arsenal.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Aston Villa could welcome Pau Torres and Lucas Digne back into defence, but Unai Emery’s side suffered a blow this week when Ezri Konsa was ruled out for up to a month.

Manchester United have lost Lisandro Martinez for eight weeks after the centre-back injured his knee against West Ham, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Mason Mount are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Luiz, Kamara; Bailey, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Odds

Aston Villa: 11/10

Draw: 14/5

Manchester United: 21/10

Prediction

An improving United have more of a chance away at Villa Park than they did a few weeks ago, but a draw should still be considered a decent result. Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United