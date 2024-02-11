Aston Villa vs Man Utd LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Aston Villa vs Manchester United – LIVE!

Man Utd are at Aston Villa in the Premier League later today in a repeat of their Boxing Day thriller. Erik ten Hag’s side have been in good form of late after recovering players from injury, winning their last two games and scoring seven goals in the process. Oddly enough after such an inconsistent campaign, they head to Villa Park with confidence.

While Unai Emery’s side had been a fearsome prospect at home for much of the past year, things appear to be creaking. Beaten by both Newcastle and Chelsea of late, Villa are now in danger of United catching them in the League table unless they can arrest their relative slump.

Still, United cannot be fully relied upon just yet. They remain hugely inconsistent from game to game and Villa have shown they can cause any teams problems at Villa Park, recent form aside. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Aston Villa vs Man United latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 4.30pm GMT; Villa Park

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Aston Villa team news: Diaby pushing for return

Man Utd team news: Martinez out again

Prediction: Draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United are 'falling behind' as he fires Marcus Rashford warning

14:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Marcus Rashford to take responsibility for his poor form, as he warned Manchester United risk “falling behind” if they stay at Old Trafford.

Rashford spent two nights in Belfast last month partying with friends, before returning to Manchester the following day and calling in sick. The 26-year-old missed training, and was then not involved in the FA Cup win over Newport.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Rasmus Hojlund firing

14:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

After a difficult start to life in the Premier League, Rasmus Hojlund is flying.

The striker has bagged in five of United’s last six games!

Sir Jim Ratcliffe plots Old Trafford makeover plan to create 'Wembley of the North'

14:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to turn Manchester United's Old Trafford home into the 'Wembley of the North'.

The Ineos billionaire, who is acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the English giants, has ambitious plans to transform the famous stadium.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Latest odds

14:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Aston Villa: 6/5

Man United: 2/1

Draw: 14/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Aston Villa wins: 51

Man United wins: 105

Draws: 41

Aston Villa vs Man United: Score prediction today

14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is rarely dull at Villa Park, with the hosts last failing to score on home soil in any competition in October 2022.

United have the pace to exploit Villa’s high line, with Garnacho and Rashford likely to get plenty of chances in behind, and it could turn into a high-scoring shootout.

Draw, 2-2.

Man United team news vs Aston Villa today

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

United will be without Lisandro Martinez, who faces at least two months on the sidelines with a knee injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt after suffering a setback in training on Thursday.

Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia remain unavailable, but Victor Lindelof is now fit and is likely competing with Raphael Varane to partner Harry Maguire in the absence of Martinez.

Aston Villa team news vs Man United today

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ezri Konsa is expected to be out for up to a month after picking up a knee issue in the big win over Sheffield United.

Moussa Diaby is pushing to earn a start, after scoring off the bench in midweek against Chelsea, and Jacob Ramsey is an option in midfield should Emery freshen things up.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream

14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage after the West Ham vs Arsenal match earlier in the afternoon.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog,

Welcome

13:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Aston Villa’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Kick-off from Villa Park is at 4.30pm GMT.