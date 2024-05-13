Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream and team news as Andrew Robertson misses out

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE!

Villa Park hosts its final Premier League game of the season tonight as Unai Emery’s side look to finish with a bang against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Victory for the hosts this evening will guarantee them a place in the top-four and qualification to next season’s Champions League.

It has been a remarkable time for Villa under Emery but they must still get the job done to cap a fine campaign in superb fashion, particularly given their semi-final defeat in the Conference League. With a four-point lead over Tottenham with two games to go, it would be a huge disappointment should they fall on the home stretch.

Liverpool will be in no mood to provide any handouts in Klopp’s final away game as Reds manager. Both teams have a few injury concerns with the visitors potentially missing Andrew Robertson. Follow all the latest updates from Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Aston Villa vs Liverpool updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Villa Park

How to watch: Monday Night Football

Aston Villa team news: Tielemans returns

Liverpool team news: Robertson misses out

Score prediction

Youri Tielemans returns for Villa

19:12 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa switch to a 4-3-3 formation with Youri Tielemans back from injury.

Unai Emery’s move to a five-man defence didn’t pay off in Greece so it’s a case of Ollie Watkins flanked by Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby in attack.

Matty Cash is the man to make way.

Representing Aston Villa tonight! 👊 pic.twitter.com/PuqtMLuhva — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 13, 2024

One change for Liverpool

19:07 , Marc Mayo

Andrew Robertson sits this one out having missed training at the back end of last week with an injury issue.

Joe Gomez starts while Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo retain their places in the XI having scored against Tottenham, meaning Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are on the bench.

Story continues

Lining up on the road for the final time this season 👊🟢 #AVLLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2024

Aston Villa team news

19:02 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Watkins, Diaby

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman

Liverpool team news

19:00 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley

Tom Hanks in the house

18:54 , Marc Mayo

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is backing his boys in claret and blue tonight.

A huge game for Villa and their most famous fan (sorry, Prince William) is in situ for every kick!

Surprise! 🤩



Villa fan Tom Hanks is at Villa Park for tonight's match against Liverpool 🟪 pic.twitter.com/eiYSvWNJnJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2024

Rewind: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool 7-2

18:50 , Marc Mayo

Ollie Watkins’ hat-trick against the then-defending champions was perhaps the most remarkable result of the Covid era.

It helped send Liverpool into a huge downward spiral that season and they went on to finish third.

Head-to-head record

18:44 , Marc Mayo

Villa have not beaten Liverpool since their famous 7-2 thrashing on home soil in 2020.

Aston Villa wins: 59

Draws: 41

Liverpool wins: 102

Aston Villa hoping to recover key players

18:36 , Marc Mayo

Team news due out in a little while and Aston Villa have a handful of players they’re monitoring.

“Each day is going to be very important because some players are with a small injury, having pain and there’s not a date when they will come back,” manager Unai Emery said at the end of last week.

“Like [Nicolo] Zaniolo, he’s close but until he’s feeling comfortable with his pain then he’s not available to play. Hopefully, he can progress.

“[Youri] Tielemans is close; Alex Moreno has a small injury and he needs some days, maybe he could be available.”

Villa fans to put on display for final home game

18:25 , Marc Mayo

Claret and blue flags have been set up around the ground for home fans to wave ahead of kick-off tonight as Aston Villa look to put on a spectacle for their last home game of the season.

(REUTERS)

Mixed emotions for Jurgen Klopp on Villa Park bow

18:15 , Marc Mayo

Jurgen Klopp has mixed feelings about Villa Park as he returns for the final time as Liverpool manager.

The ground witnessed a crucial moment in their title-winning season when Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane scored in the final three minutes to snatch a 2-1 win in November 2018 which extended their unbeaten start to that campaign and felt hugely significant.

However, the following season they returned as champions and were incredibly thumped 7-2.

Asked about his memories of Villa Park Klopp said: "You talk about that game (the 2-1 win). We had another night at Aston Villa...

"True, it was a really special game when we won 2-1. At half-time we had a little situation in the dressing room - a little argument between two players but you will not get the names from me (Robertson has previously admitted it was him and Mane) - and then we could calm it down and turned the game around, which was really special.

"That's when you go for absolutely everything, when everything is on the edge and these kinds of things can happen as long as you settle as quick as possible.

"That was a very important one, a great feeling after the game absolutely.

"This group of players was really special. It meant so much and things can happen when you work together for a long time especially, that's normal."

Aston Villa ace rates Jurgen Klopp among the best

18:08 , Marc Mayo

John McGinn has said that the Premier League as a whole will miss Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool boss takes charge of his final Reds away game tonight before a fond farewell on Sunday.

"They are certainly slightly different but both of them are up there with the best managers in the world," he said.

"The league has been very lucky to have Klopp. He has obviously got an identity and a really strong team.

"He will be missed in the league, definitely."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool | Countdown to kick-off

18:00 , Marc Mayo

We are now within two hours of the game getting underway at Villa Park.

The team buses are due to arrive shortly ahead of team news at 7pm.

See you soon, Villans. 👊



Join us to welcome Unai Emery's team for #AVLLIV from 6:30pm tonight, near the William McGregor statue and Fan Zone. 💜 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 13, 2024

Match odds

17:52 , Marc Mayo

Aston Villa to win: 14/5

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool to win: 8/11

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).

Score prediction

17:42 , Marc Mayo

With Villa limping towards the finish line in the Premier League after so many injuries across such a busy campaign, you’d have to back Liverpool for victory tonight.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

How we expect Liverpool to line up

17:35 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Doubts: Robertson

Injuries: Jota, Doak, Matip, Thiago, Clark

Early Liverpool team news

17:28 , Marc Mayo

Diogo Jota was not fit enough to return to Liverpool training before last week’s win over Spurs and no further update was provided by Klopp at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Reports suggest Andrew Robertson is a doubt after missing Friday’s training session.

Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are all confirmed absentees.

Our prediction for the home line-up

17:20 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Rogers, Diaby; Watkins

Doubts: Rogers, Moreno, Tielemans, Zaniolo

Injuries: Buenida, Mings, Ramsey, Kamara

Early Aston Villa team news

17:12 , Marc Mayo

Villa are assessing Morgan Rogers, Alex Moreno, Nicolo Zaniolo and Youri Tielemans, who all missed Thursday’s defeat in Greece.

Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Boubacar Kamara all out injured, meanwhile.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool

17:05 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of Monday Night Football starts at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers also will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE!

16:58 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Aston Villa vs Liverpool.

It’s a case of fourth meets third in the Premier League table and there is plenty on the line for the home team, who can guarantee qualification to the Champions League with a win. The Reds, meanwhile, are only playing for pride in Jurgen Klopp’s last away game as their manager.

Kick-off comes at 8pm BST from Villa Park.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!