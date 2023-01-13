Aston Villa vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·21 min read
Emi Buendia and Liam Cooper come to blows (Getty Images)
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey returned from injury to face Leeds in the Premier League. The midfielder had not featured since the restart after the World Cup while new signing Alex Moreno was on the bench.

Patrick Bamford was among the substitutes for Leeds having been out since October following groin surgery. Only Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Pascal Struijk remained following the 2-2 FA Cup draw at Cardiff.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Ashley Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins. Subs: Sanson, Ings, Alex Moreno, Chambers, Nakamba, Bednarek, Coutinho, Olsen, Kaden Young.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Gnonto, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Firpo, Bamford, Llorente, Perkins, Robles, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Wober, Greenwood.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Aston Villa vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Ashley Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins.

  • Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Gnonto, Harrison, Rodrigo

  • GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds: Leon Bailey puts the hosts into early lead

  • GOAL! Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds: Emi Buendia nods home to extend advantage

  • GOAL! Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Wilfried Gnonto sets up Patrick Bamford tap-in

Aston Villa FC 2 - 1 Leeds United FC

Aston Villa vs Leeds United

21:53

Substitution Robin Leon Koch Héctor Junior Firpo Adames

21:53

21:53 , admin

Buendia has scored two goals in his three Premier League games in 2023, as many as he had in his previous 20 appearances in the competition beforehand.

21:51

21:51 , admin

Bailey's run is blocked off by Cooper, but then Wober sloppily gifts the ball to Coutinho in his own half. He spots Meslier off his line and tries his luck from a long way out, but his chip lands on the roof of the net.

21:49

21:49 , admin

21:48

21:48 , admin

Goal Patrick James Bamford

21:48

21:48 , admin

21:47

21:47 , admin

And Sanson coming on in place of Ramsey.

21:47

21:47 , admin

21:47

21:47 , admin

Villa's final changes see Buendia replaced by Coutinho.

21:45

21:45 , admin

Moreno is getting a lot of joy down the left and he floats a wonderful cross in, which Wober glances on to stop Ramsey from getting a touch behind him. Bailey brings it down, but his shot is blocked by Cooper.

21:42

21:42 , admin

Substitution Brenden Russell Aaronson Sam Greenwood

21:41

21:41 , admin

BLOCK! Gnonto is taking matters into his own hands, starting down the left before cutting inside and getting past three Villa defenders with some clever footwork. He takes aim, but Young recovers just in time to help it wide of the near post.

21:39

21:39 , admin

GOOD SAVE! Moments ago, Moreno fired into the side netting, and Villa are almost in again! This time, Buendia threads it through for Ings, who lets it bounce before hitting the shot, and Meslier rushes out to smother it.

21:38

21:38 , admin

Once again, Leeds look to their left to make something happen and Gnonto fizzes a dangerous ball into the six-yard box. Bamford is caught on his heels so Konsa is able to clear it, and Rodrigo can't get his shot on target.

21:35

21:35 , admin

Leeds aren't happy as they're claiming that Villa are time-wasting. Gnonto in particular is starting to show his frustration as he rushes Young into a series of throw-ins.

21:32

21:32 , admin

It's a tight decision, but it's Struijk that was didn't step up in time and is just playing Buendia onside through the middle.

21:32

21:32 , admin

Substitution Jack David Harrison Patrick James Bamford

21:32

21:32 , admin

21:32

21:32 , admin

Substitution Pascal Augustus Struijk Maximilian Wöber

21:32

21:32 , admin

21:31

21:31 , admin

Goal Emiliano Buendía Stati

21:31

21:31 , admin

21:28

21:28 , admin

Yellow Card Boubacar Bernard Kamara

21:28

21:28 , admin

CHANCE! Leeds win a free-kick in their own half which is looped over the top to Rodrigo. The flag doesn't go up and he cuts inside from the right before drilling a low shot into the side netting.

21:27

21:27 , admin

It's getting a little sloppy from both sides here. Leeds' quick corner is wasted as Harrison's cross is blocked and Bailey breaks on the counter. He keeps hold of it for too long though and runs straight into Adams.

21:24

21:24 , admin

Kamara scuffs a clearance straight to Adams, whose first thought is to look for Ayling down the right. He loops a deep cross into the box, but there's too much on it for Rodrigo.

21:22

21:22 , admin

CHANCE! Nobody is picking Bailey up on the right again, and though his first touch forces him wide, he swings a good cross into the box. Cooper gets there in front of Ings to half-clear it to Luiz, and he whips his shot wide of the near post.

21:21

21:21 , admin

21:19

21:19 , admin

GOOD SAVE! Leeds go straight up the other end and Gnonto is picked out on the left of the box. He curls his shot between Konsa and Young in front of him, and Martinez stretches to tip it away.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United

21:18

21:18

21:18 , admin

SAVE! It's a lovely first touch from Moreno to flick it over Roca and he plays a one-two with Ings to get to the edge of the box. Koch is standing his ground in front of him, but the substitute is able to poke it towards goal and Meslier holds it.

21:18

21:18 , admin

21:16

21:16 , admin

Moreno makes a good run down the left and he drills a low cross through Ayling's legs to pick out Ings in the middle. He gets the shot away first time, but it's well blocked by Cooper.

21:15

21:15 , admin

Mings is caught in two minds and before he knows it, he's dispossessed on the halfway line by Rodrigo. He bursts down the right before squaring it into the box to Harrison. He touches it into Aaronson, but his shot is deflected over the bar.

21:11

21:11 , admin

Villa get us back underway for the second half!

21:11

21:11 , admin

21:06

21:06 , admin

Marsch was clearly not happy with how his side started the game, but they've responded well to going behind. They created some good chances and will be looking to pick up where they left off at the end of the first half. Villa are set up to catch Leeds out on the counter but didn't manage a shot other than their goal. Emery will be looking to change that after the break.

21:01

21:01 , admin

Bailey's early goal separates the teams at the break, with Villa beating Leeds 1-0. It took just under two minutes for the Jamaican to break the deadlock after a quick counter, and he brilliantly curled his shot into the far side of the net. Leeds have been the better side since though, with Harrison hitting the outside of the post before forcing a superb save out of Martinez. Rodrigo thought he'd equalised, but it was disallowed for offside.

20:57

20:57 , admin

20:56

20:56 , admin

20:55

20:55 , admin

20:54

20:54 , admin

HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 1-0 LEEDS UNITED.

20:54

20:54 , admin

20:53

20:53 , admin

Tempers are boiling over again after Cooper threw Buendia to the side. There's a coming together between the players, with their team-mates having to drag them away, but they get away with a talking to.

20:52

20:52 , admin

It's a hopeful ball forward by Roca towards Ayling, and the right-back isn't getting anywhere near it. Martinez comes right to the edge of his box to collect it and there are shouts that he just stepped out of the area, but he just got it right.

20:50

20:50 , admin

20:50

20:50 , admin

Leeds are keeping the pressure on as they look to find an equaliser before the break. Another move breaks down, allowing Villa to look for their long out ball to Bailey, but again, he can't keep it in.

20:48

20:48 , admin

OFFSIDE! Into seven minutes of stoppage time, and Leeds have a goal ruled out! Gnonto curls a wonderful cross into Rodrigo, who chests it down for Aaronson who sees a shot blocked. The Spaniard then turns in the follow-up, but he was offside in the original move.

20:47

20:47 , admin

WHAT A SAVE! It's another good move from Leeds as Adams switches it out to Roca at the far post. He cushions it to Harrison across goal and he pokes it forward first time, but Martinez makes himself big to get a strong hand on it.

20:47

20:47 , admin

20:47

20:47 , admin

20:46

20:46 , admin

The frustration is starting to boil over for Leeds as Gnonto is pushed off the ball and the pitch. No free-kick is given, much to his disbelief, and the referee calls him over to calm him down.

20:44

20:44 , admin

WHAT A BLOCK! Leeds take a free-kick quickly in their own half and Rodrigo gets between the two centrebacks to latch onto Harrison's pass. He takes it around Martinez, who rushed off his line, before having a go from a tight angle, but Moreno slides in to help it wide of the near post.

20:44

20:44 , admin

20:43

20:43 , admin

Everything that Leeds do is going down their left and they win another free-kick. Adams floats it into the far post and Aaronson flicks it on, but then can't get past Mings.

20:41

20:41 , admin

Despite Adams' best efforts to keep the ball, he's dispossessed and Kamara comes away with it. He plays it down the wing for Bailey to chase, but he can't keep it in.

20:38

20:38 , admin

There's a scramble in the box as Harrison curls another corner into the box, and three players end up on the floor. It's cleared as far as Adams, but he can't pick out a team-mate with the follow-up.

20:37

20:37 , admin

Young is caught out of position as Harrison slides a lovely throughball down the left to Aaronson. He pulls a good cross back from the byline, and Konsa gets there just in time to stop Rodrigo from having a shot.

20:35

20:35 , admin

20:34

20:34 , admin

Koch pushes Ramsey to stop him from getting past him and picks up the first booking of the game.

20:33

20:33 , admin

20:32

20:32 , admin

Substitution Oliver George Arthur Watkins Daniel William John Ings

20:31

20:31 , admin

Watkins has gone down off the ball now, and it's looking like he's still struggling after an earlier challenge from Koch. The medical team are on and Ings is already warming up.

20:29

20:29 , admin

Luiz is clipped, but the referee plays the advantage when it bounces out to Young. He chips it over the top to Bailey, but he gets too much on his low cross, and there's nothing Watkins can do with that.

20:28

20:28 , admin

Another Leeds attack fizzles out and Villa look to break quickly on the counter again. Bailey leads the charge down the right this time, and makes a great run, but then curls his cross straight into Meslier's gloves.

20:26

20:26 , admin

Villa are struggling to keep hold of the ball when they do win it back. Kamara steps in with a good interception, but his second touch lets him down and almost sets Rodrigo through the middle, but Luiz gets to it first.

20:24

20:24 , admin

OFF THE POST! Gnonto is toppled over by Konsa just outside the box. It's a clever set-piece from Aaronson as he slides it through to Rodrigo on the edge of the wall. He turns before Luiz crashes into him and Harrison backheels the loose ball against the outside of the post.

20:22

20:22 , admin

Gnonto loses the ball high upfield this time and Young goes long over the top, looking for Watkins. He's got Koch at his back and he can't bring it down under pressure, gifting possession straight back to the visitors.

20:19

20:19 , admin

20:19

20:19 , admin

It's a great run by Harrison down the left as he pushes his way past Konsa before fizzing a dangerous low cross into the near post. Rodrigo shrugs off Mings on the turn, but Ramsey gets back to take it off him before he can get a shot away.

20:18

20:18 , admin

Martinez has taken a couple of risks already in this game, and there's another nervy moment when it's knocked back to him by Mings. The ball rolls through his legs and then he just manages to clear his lines before Rodrigo closes him down.

20:17

20:17 , admin

Leeds are pressing high upfield and after winning it back on the left, Roca looks to try and set up an equaliser. He's curling it towards Rodrigo at the far post, but it hits Mings. There are shots for handball, but it hits his square in the chest.

20:15

20:15 , admin

All five of Bailey's Premier League goals have come at Villa Park, with his last three all being scored in the opening seven minutes of matches.

20:14

20:14 , admin

The space opens up in behind Leeds' defence and Buendia plays a throughball into the gap to set Watkins through the middle. He gets too much on it though, and Meslier rushes out of his area to hook it away.

20:11

20:11 , admin

The stretcher isn't needed as Digne is able to walk off the pitch himself and he makes his way straight down the tunnel. Moreno comes on to make his Villa debut.

20:11

20:11 , admin

20:10

20:10 , admin

Digne is still down here and it's looking ever likely that he won't be able to carry on here. Moreno is being given instructions on the bench while referee Michael Oliver gestures that a stretcher is needed on the pitch.

20:08

20:08 , admin

Digne stayed down after being dispossessed and it looks like a problem with his shoulder. The medical team are on, but it's not looking good for the defender.

20:07

20:07 , admin

Digne is caught on the ball deep in his own half by Harrison and his first thought is to fizz it into the box for Aaronson. He tries to take it around Mings, but Konsa is behind him to clear the danger.

20:06

20:06 , admin

20:05

20:05 , admin

20:05

20:05 , admin

Assist Boubacar Bernard Kamara

20:04

20:04 , admin

20:04

20:04 , admin

Goal Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

20:03

20:03 , admin

Leeds pass themselves out of a tight spot, with Adams and Harrison coming up with some clever footwork before Rodrigo slides it down the wing for Harrison. He chases it down, but Mings slides in to take it off his toe.

20:03

20:03 , admin

20:01

20:01 , admin

Rodrigo gets the game underway for Leeds!

20:01

20:01 , admin

19:59

19:59 , admin

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

19:58

19:58 , admin

19:56

19:56 , admin

19:56

19:56 , admin

Leeds have won just one of their eight away league games so far this season (D2 L5), beating Liverpool 2-1 in October. They've kept just one clean sheet on the road this term, though it was last time out at Newcastle United in a goalless draw.

19:54

19:54 , admin

19:53

19:53 , admin

Jesse Marsch also made wholesale changes in the FA Cup, and like his counterpart, makes just one swap from their last league outing. Harrison comes in to replace the injured Crysencio Summerville. Bamford is available from the bench after his latest injury setback.

19:53

19:53 , admin

19:50

19:50 , admin

After making a lot of changes for the FA Cup tie last weekend, Emery reverts back to the side that drew with Wolves last time out in the Premier League, with just one difference. Matty Cash is injured, but Ramsey makes his return as he slots into his place. New signing Moreno starts on the bench, while Leander Dendoncker is suspended.

19:49

19:49 , admin

19:47

19:47 , admin

LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Junior Firpo, Joe Gelhardt, Joel Robles, Sonny Perkins, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Maximillian Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, Sam Greenwood.

19:44

19:44 , admin

LEEDS UNITED STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk; Marc Roca, Tyler Adams; Brenden Aaronson, Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison; Rodrigo.

19:41

19:41 , admin

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, Kadan Young, Calum Chambers, Alex Moreno, Robin Olsen, Morgan Sanson, Jan Bednarek, Marvelous Nakamba.

