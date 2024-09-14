Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs Everton LIVE: Premier League updates

GOAL - McNeil opens scoring for visitors inside 15 minutes (0-1)

GOAL - Calvert-Lewin flicks in a header to make it two (0-2)

GOAL - Watkins scores his first goal of the season to halve deficit (1-2)

GOAL - Watkins finds the net again after the restart (2-2)

Aston Villa FC 2 - 2 Everton FC

Aston Villa vs Everton

19:08

Watkins fluffed his lines there! A ball down the left saw it cut back with Watkins unmarked, but he scuffed his shot horribly wide. That could have been a hat-trick.

Aston Villa vs Everton

19:04

Substitution Lucas Digne Ian Ethan Maatsen

Aston Villa vs Everton

19:04

Substitution Jacob Matthew Ramsey Jhon Jader Durán Palacio

Aston Villa vs Everton

19:04

Everybody but Calvert-Lewin behind the ball as Barkley and Tielemans try to twist this way and that, probing away and looking for openings.

Aston Villa vs Everton

19:02

Another slick passing move from Villa nearly sees a chance fashioned for Ramsey, but he just can' drag it past the last defender as he coasted into the box.

Aston Villa vs Everton

19:02

This would be catastrophic if The Toffees were to succumb to defeat having led 2-0 for the second successive Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Everton

19:00

Substitution Everton bring on O'Brien for Harrison who looked devastated at his part in Vill'as equaliser.

Aston Villa vs Everton

19:00

Substitution Everton's Gueye off for Mangala as Dyche tries to instil some energy into proceedings.

Aston Villa vs Everton

19:00

Tielemans in his element at the mnoment. He is very nearly the architect of a beautiful goal as he sets Rogers free via a flick from McGinn. Rogers sent the ball across goal from the left and Watkins is millimetres from reaching it.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:56

A corner for Villa down the right as Young intercepts McGinn's ball in. The Everton team look dejected now.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:52

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:52

Rogers can't hold off the attention and Tarkowski disposses him, sending a ball into the channel for Calvert-Lewin to chase after, but there's no support and it comes right back at them.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:52

Watkins is urging his teammates to push higher and press Everton.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:50

Huge chance for Calvert-Lewin, he is through one-on-one with Martinez and as he goes to drag the ball past the Argentinian, Konsa gets back to clear. Head in is hands moment for Calvert-Lewin.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:46

Villa camped in Everton's half and trying to find a way through, A shot by Watkins!! keeper saves and the follow up by Ramsey (left-footed strike) is blocked by the flailing body of Tarkowski. It will take that kind of committment from Everton you feel to take the three points.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:44

Watkins chasing a high long ball, but Tarkowski shepherds him well and clears out for a throw.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:42

Yellow Card Damián Emiliano Martínez Romero

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:42

We're back underway!

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:40

Substitution Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana Ross Barkley

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:34

Since promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, Villa have recorded 7 league wins and 3 draws in a ten-game unbeaten run against opponents Everton, keeping 7 clean sheets in the process. That record looked to be in jeapordy as Calvert-Lewin put Everton 2-0 up following McNeil's opener. That lead is now a little more precarious with Watkins breaking his barron spell to get him off the mark for this campaign. Everton have certainly shown a response from their last game with Bournemouth. They may not have made too many clear-cut chances - which is backed up by the xG statistic of just 0.67 goals during the first-half, but they have taken them when presented with an opportunity. Lots of focus from the back line and plenty of spirit from the whole side who are fighting as a team. Plenty of industry from Villa, but the creative spark is lacking. Emery will be relieved to see Watkins' header go in, cutting the defecit to just one. Still 45 minutes to go, and Everton might struggle to keep up the same intensity as the second-half goes on.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:26

HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 1 - 2 EVERTON

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:26

A sequence of sideways passes comes to nothing as Villa struggle to penetrate the white wall front of them.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:24

Rogers epitomising Villa's frustration with a needless hack at the back of Ndiaye's ankle.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:22

Torres even stepping out from centre-back in an attempt to combat the numbers defending the visitors' half.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:20

You can hear the screams of 'get out' bellowed from the Evrton bench as Villa play a lot of football in front of the mass of Everton shirts.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:20

Digne is pushing high with Ramsey drifting into pockets with Rogers, but Everton are limiting them in terms of clear-cut chances.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:18

Konsa not happy with the cover from his teammates, screaming at them as he concedes a corner to Everton's left.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:18

Onana snaps into a tackle, allowing Villa to mount an attack, a ball is finally played in from Tielemans, but Rogers can't get it under his spell, and it drifts into Pickford.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:16

The crowd are audibly trying to inspire their side and will them back into the game.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:16

The attack breaks down and Everton can reset. McNeil wastes a chance to put the ball in from the left of the Everton attack, cleared by the first man.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:14

The Midlands side are assuming control now and looking for the leveller. First Rogers goes on a mazy run, only to try taking on one too many, then Ramsey earns a free kick in a dangerous position. Tielemans to whip this in from the left.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:12

Everton trying to kill the game a little and take a breather.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:08

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:08

Assist Lucas Digne

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:08

Calvert-Lewin gets inbetween Konsa and Torres and somehow holds them off to keep possession. Villa regain possession though and are probing.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:08

Some might say this is a sterotypical Dyche performance, his side have completed just 38 passes against Villa's 208. But the goals column is the one that counts. Can Everton maintain the frantic pace though?

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:06

Villa must be wondering how this is happening. 86% possession and 2-0 down at home. Everton have ripped up the script.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:04

This time it is Rogers who strides into the Everton box, chops back on his favoured left foot, but his shot is tame and into the grateful arms of Pickford. That was a let-off for Everton.

Aston Villa vs Everton

18:04

Rogers flicks around the corner on the left flank for Watkins to run onto. He tries to shoot from just inside the box on the right, but it is blocked by Keane.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:58

Goal Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:58

Substitution Vitalii Mykolenko James David Garner

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:58

Everton Substitute Garner is being prepared.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:56

Dyche getting instructions to Calvert-Lewin and McNeil with a break in play. He will be desperate to hold on to this lead.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:54

Yellow Card Timothy Emeka Iroegbunam

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:54

Not much time on the ball as Villa's midfielders try to move the ball quickly, but so far, everything is being rebuffed. Ndiaye buys his side a free kick and some breathing space on halfway.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:52

There won't be any panic from Emery, but they must regroup now. Everton look like their tails are up.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:50

The goal came very much against the run of play, with Villa enjoying 83% of the possession so far.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:48

Goal Dwight James Matthew McNeil

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:48

Lee Carsley is in attendance today, keeping Tyrone Mings company, whilst also keeping a watchful eye on some of England's regulars.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:46

Every Everton player currently in their own half as Villa's Konsa strolls out with the ball.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:46

Yellow Card Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:46

As I say that, Digne whips a wicked ball across the face of the Everton defence, an outstretched right boot from Watkins can only divert it wide of the post though.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:46

Tielemans, Ramsey and Digne are forming a good bond down the left, with some nice interplay. Could be a long afternoon for Young.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:42

Morgan Rogers bursts onto a loose ball and heads towards the edge of the box, but the left-foot shot - despite keeping low - is too close to Pickford and he collects comfortably.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:42

A header from Watkins into the ground does not have enough on it and Everton get it away on the line.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:42

First effort of the afternoon, Digne swung in a curling ball from the left after being set-up by Onana. Watkins trapped it, did three keepy-uppies before getting a shot away but it was blocked well by the Everton defence.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:40

Villa taking their time in the build-up, Everton trying to keep their shape. A good defensive showing is important today

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:38

Tielemans trying to dictate the play and tell his forwards wher he wants them. A flick from Digne sends Ramsey down the left, a sneaky ball inside to Tielemans breaking into the box, but it fizzles out.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:36

Dyche will want a reaction from the horror show against Bournemouth but Villa are already dominating possession of the ball.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:36

Everton are visibly up for this with some early pressing.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:34

Villa knocking it around in their own half before Tielemans earns a free kick in the centre circle.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:32

Sean Dyche gives a rallying call to his troops, and Villa get us underway for this 17.30 kick-off!

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:28

The teams are coming out to a sun-drenched Villa Park, with the fans in full voice.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:00

Everton also make just one change since their last outing, with Ashley Young coming in at right-back for the injured Seamus Coleman. Tarkowski takes the captain's armband.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:00

Villa make just one change from the side that beat Leicester 2-1, with Jacob Ramsey coming in for Leon Bailey who is out with a hamstring injury. Rogers and Watkins- who is yet to register in the league this season- spearhead the attack again with Duran on the bench.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:00

SUBS: Joao Virginia, Jake O'Brien, Roman Dixon, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Harrison Armstrong, James Garner, Orel Mangala, Beto, Jesper Lindstrom.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:00

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Vitalii Mykolenko, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam, Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:00

SUBS: Joe Gauci, Diego Carlos, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Kadan Young, Ross Barkley, Emiliano Buendia, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Jhon Duran.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:00

ASTON VILLA (4-4-1-1): Emiliano Martínez, Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Lamare Bogarde, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers, John McGinn, Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:00

For Everton, it has been a very disappointing start to the 24/25 campaign. The Toffees have suffered three straight Premier League defeats, with the latest being a morale-sapping defeat to Bournemouth that saw Sean Dyche’s side somehow lose a game that they led 2-0 until the 87th minute. Fans will hope that the international break has allowed the squad to reset and work on their approach; particularly defensively, having shipped 10 goals in 3 league games so far. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the visitors are dangerous, but must get the service to him right.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:00

Villa will look to continue their solid league form and build upon the two victories so far against West Ham and Leicester, with their only blemish coming against Arsenal in a game that the Villains more than played their part in. The form of Jhon Duran is a big plus for the Midlands side, with the Colombian netting twice already this season, even though he is yet to start a Premier League game. His form offers Unai Emery a potent threat from the bench. Also enjoying a positive start is midfielder Amadou Onana, with the 23-year-old the current joint top-scorer for the club with 2 goals. A win could see Villa climb into the top 6 today.

Aston Villa vs Everton

17:00

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Everton.

Aston Villa vs Everton

15:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…