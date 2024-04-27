Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea look to get their slim European hopes back on track as they vist Aston Villa in another daunting trip.

The Blues were thumped 5-0 by Arsenal last time out in a hapless display, and now face a Villa side who are closing in on a top-four finish.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players need to find a way to response to that record-breaking defeat to the Gunners, but they have been incredibly poor on the road all season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Aston Villa vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off today, Saturday April 27, 2024.

The match will take place at Villa Park.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea team news

Aston Villa will be able to call upon influential midfielder Douglas Luiz again after serving a two-game ban.

Nicolo Zaniolo has picked up a muscle injury which is likely to rule him out along with Jacob Ramsey, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings and Alex Moreno.

Chelsea were without Cole Palmer, Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell, along with seven other longer-term absentees, for the 5-0 loss to Arsenal. Palmer was sidelined with an illness so should return, but the other two are facing longer periods on the sidelines.

Palmer was spotted in training on Thursday, along with Reece James and Christopher Nkunku - albeit it the latter two are extremely unlikely to play.

Enzo Fernandez will not play again this season after surgery on a hernia.

The Blues were without Cole Palmer on Monday (Action Images via Reuters)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction

Aston Villa are a superior team across the park to Chelsea and will know another victory will all but secure Champions League football next season. The Blues will need to be at their best to leave Villa Park with anything, and they have not hit those heights for some time.

Story continues

Aston Villa to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Villa have lost their last three home games against Chelsea - but are unbeaten in their last three trips to Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa wins: 60

Draws: 36

Chelsea wins: 69

Aston Villa vs Chelsea match odds

Aston Villa: 6/5

Draw: 2/1

Chelsea: 29/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).