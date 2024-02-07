Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight

(PA)

Aston Villa host Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth round replay as pressure mounts on Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino. A 4-2 loss to Wolves in the Premier League at the weekend put the manager back under the spotlight as the London club slipped into the bottom half of the table but a positive result this evening will ease the pressure.

Chelsea have already reached the Carabao Cup final and will be targeting a strong run in the FA Cup too though they face a tricky task to reach the next stage of the competition. Unai Emery’s Villa are flying in the league, they’re up to fourth and comprehensively defeated Sheffield United 5-0 last time out.

The previous fixture between the teams ended in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge with Villa creating more chances on goal despite Chelsea seeing more possession. With the support of their home fans the midlands club will be hoping to get over the line and set up a fifth round clash against Leeds or Plymouth Argyle.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE

Aston Villa host Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth round replay with kick off at 8pm

Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings are all absent leaving Villa short at centre-back

Chelsea have lost their two matches since the previous fixture in the competition against Villa

Aston Villa FC - Chelsea FC

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

18:06 , Sonia Twigg

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round replay between Aston Villa and Chelsea.

The Blues have been subject to two heavy defeats in their last two matches, a 4-1 loss at Anfield, followed by a 4-2 home defeat to Wolves, but will want to bounce back and perform in the cup.