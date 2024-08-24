Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, TV, prediction today

Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE!

The first major test of Arsenal’s bid to win the Premier League title comes this evening at Villa Park. Unai Emery famously secured the double over his old club last season as they missed out on a first league crown in two decades by just two points.

Mikel Arteta therefore knows that a win tonight could signify the first major shift of power towards his team, which got off the mark on the opening weekend by dispatching Wolves. An unchanged starting line-up is possible for the visitors as Jurrien Timber looks to work his way back into the frame after his latest injury setback.

Villa got the better of West Ham last time out as they look to make it back-to-back top-four finishes. Plenty doubt that they can manage that while playing in the Champions League so a result here would silence those critics. Follow latest updates from Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring our reporter Simon Collings at the ground!

Early Arsenal team news

Arsenal are in talks to sign Mikel Merino but the deal being done before the weekend would almost certainly not result in him starting this game.

Eddie Nketiah, meanwhile, could be left out amid the interest in his signature.

Mikel Arteta is likely to stick with an unchanged line-up. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney injured, and Fabio Vieira has been left out ahead of a move to Porto.

Early Aston Villa team news

Jhon Duran is set to have to settle with a spot on the bench again for Villa despite his matchwinner last time out.

Jacob Ramsey and Ian Maatsen will also hope their cameos in east London have done enough to gain them a promotion to the starting line-up.

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are long-term absentees, with Robin Olsen a major doubt.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Coverage starts at 5pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Aston Villa vs Arsenal.

Kick-off comes at 5.30pm BST from Villa Park.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction - with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground and Marc Mayo on play-by-play calls.