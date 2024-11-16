Aston Villa insider believes mega star “will go back to Villa”, Tottenham monitoring situation

Jack Grealish is believed to be keen on a return to Aston Villa should he leave Manchester City in 2025 but the Birmingham club face tough competition from Tottenham.

The English talent has been with the Manchester club since 2021 having moved to the Etihad Stadium as part of a massive £100m deal with Aston Villa. The winger’s time in Manchester has been up and down, with the 2022/23 campaign undoubtedly his best in a City shirt.

There is a lot of uncertainty at the Premier League champions heading into 2025 and one is the future of Grealish. The 29-year-old has a contract at the Etihad until 2027, however, clubs such as Tottenham are keeping an eye on his situation.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has provided an update to Football Insider on the future of Grealish, stating that the winger is someone Tottenham are “tracking” ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window. A move in January is very unlikely but it is possible once the 2024/25 campaign has concluded.

“If City decide he doesn’t have a part to play there any more, he could leave,” Brown said. “We know what Jack gives them playing in more of a supportive role, but if they decide they could get some money back, that’s their decision to make.

“He’d definitely be an asset to Tottenham and he’s one of the players they’ve been tracking. He would help to stop this basketball thing where it’s going from one end of the pitch to the other. That’s one of their issues, they can score plenty but they concede too many as well.”

Will Jack Grealish leave Man City next summer? (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Jack Grealish keen on Aston Villa return

Former Aston Villa scout Bryan King has also stated that Grealish will not leave Man City until next summer, however, the insider unveils that he heard talk about the 29-year-old’s return during the summer.

Speaking exclusively to Villa News, King admitted that if the winger does decide to leave Man City in 2025, the England international will return to Villa Park.

“I always thought that if he was going to move from City, he’d go back to Villa,” King said. “I heard that there was talk of him going back to Villa in the summer. If he’s going anywhere, which I can’t see happening till the summer, I think Villa and the Midlands would be his choice.

“I believe Grealish himself would want to return to Villa and the Midlands.”

This would be a great signing for Aston Villa as their wing positions are not the strongest part of their squad, especially with Leon Bailey currently out of form.

It is uncertain if Unai Emery would be keen on the 29-year-old and a return to Villa Park would also depend on the transfer fee Man City would demand.