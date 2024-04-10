Aspyn Ovard and Husband Talk About Divorce in Resurfaced Video: 'Sometimes It Just Doesn’t Work'

YouTuber Aspyn Ovard filed for divorce from Parker Ferris on April 1 after more than eight years of marriage

Aspyn Ovard/Youtube Aspyn Ovard, left, and Parker Ferris, right, in a 2017 video from Ovard's old YouTube channel, in which the couple discussed their thoughts on divorce

A video has resurfaced from 2017 of YouTuber Aspyn Ovard and husband Parker Ferris discussing their feelings about divorce

Ovard filed for divorce from Ferris on Monday, April 1 after eight years of marriage



In another resurfaced video, Ovard was vocal about wanting to keep their children away from certain aspects of "Utah culture"



Following news of their split, a video has resurfaced of YouTube star Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris sharing their raw feelings about divorce.

While answering questions in a video shared on Ovard’s old channel on Nov. 29, 2017, the social media personalities shared what they thought about the concept of divorce.

Ovard, who has more than 2 million followers on both YouTube and Instagram, said she would not remain in a relationship if she was not happy, though she “would never want anybody to have to go through that.”

The mom influencer, now 27, went on to say that that she was “grateful” for the concept of divorce as it gives couples the chance to "move on and have a different, better life.”

“As much as you should work for your relationship, sometimes it just doesn’t work," Ovard continued. "What if in 50 years we hated each other? I’m not going to be that person that’s going to be miserable forever just because they don’t believe in divorce.”

Ferris also shared his thoughts on divorce during the 2017 conversation, which has since reached other social media platforms, including TikTok.

He began by stating that “in certain situations, divorce can be necessary,” but later suggested both partners should be interested in separating before a divorce is pursued.

“If there was a point in our relationship where we both felt that way, then yeah,” Ferris said at the time. “But if I don’t feel that way and you feel that way, then you’re stuck with me.”



Some social media users are stunned by news of the couple’s separation.

“They were the perfect couple to me,” said one user, who posts under a TikTok account called Nate and Ali. “I’m a little heartbroken right now.”

Although Ovard hasn't spoken publicly about their divorce, others on social media have noted she has previously been vocal about her feelings on "Utah culture."

In another resurfaced video that Ovard shared on Sept. 11, 2022 — titled "a q&a where we probably spill too much tea and also got in a fight" — the mom stated she wants to keep her children away from certain parts of the culture.

“Like, the concept of getting married at 19 is so normalized,” she explained. “And it’s like, how do you keep your kids away from things like that when you live here and it just is the culture of just where you are?” (Ovard was 19 and Ferris was 20 when they tied the knot in 2015.)

Aspyn Ovard/ Instagram Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris

“There are so many things that are just so normal, even if they’re not directly in your life. It’s in other people’s lives," she added.

Ferris then spoke up about the increased interest in Utah and Mormon culture on TikTok, sharing that in his "27 years of growing up in Utah," that part of the culture never interfered with his life. In response, Ovard said, “You want to know why? Because you’re a boy.”

Ferris responded, “My point to that was, you can grow up here, live here, and none of the culture will affect you....not just if you're a boy."

"I'm sure there's some, but it's not the same if you're a boy," she added. “It really is different when you are a girl, and we have two daughters. And I would love for them to not be brainwashed by these things."

On April 1, the YouTube star filed for divorce in Salt Lake City, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. That same day, she announced the birth of her third child with Ferris in a video posted to her Instagram and TikTok.

Ferris and Ovard also share daughters Cove, 4 ½, and Lola, 2 ½.

