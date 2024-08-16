Aspas caps eventful game with late winner as Celta Vigo beats Deportivo Alaves 2-1 in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Iago Aspas avoided an early red card thanks to a video review, had a goal chalked off just before halftime and then capped an eventful game by scoring Celta Vigo’s winner against Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish league on Friday.

The 37-year-old Aspas was the focal point for Celta for much of last season and picked up where he left off in its opening game, netting in the 84th minute to seal a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

He had been shown a red card after seven minutes when his arm made contact with Antonio Blanco, but it was downgraded to a yellow after a VAR review.

Blanco’s cross to Kike Garcia then set up the opening goal for Alaves 10 minutes later.

Aspas had a goal disallowed for offside before halftime but Celta equalized midway through the second half thanks to Williot Swedberg’s superb strike with the outside of his boot.

Aspas then received Swedberg’s defense-splitting pass to score the winner with six minutes left.

With Thursday’s opening two matches of the season both ending in draws, Celta could enjoy at least one night atop the La Liga standings, depending on the result of Friday’s late game between Las Palmas and Sevilla.

Barcelona is away at Valencia on Saturday, while defending champion Real Madrid visits Mallorca on Sunday. ___

