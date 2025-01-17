Asian Football Confederation launches initiative aimed at closing gender gap in sport

The Asian Football Confederation has launched a programme that aims to accelerate the empowerment of women in sport and increase gender equity throughout the continent of Asia. The initiative, which will be hosted online to create a more accessible intake, will have a duration of six months.

The initiative is titled AFC Empowering Women in Football Programme (AEWFP). It will be broken down into six modules of training and educational topics. The course will champion the impact women have made in football’s history in Asia and across the globe. Topics such as executive leadership and football business strategy will be areas of focus for the inductees. The course will also highlight the importance of diversity, inclusion and contributions of women in the development of the sport.

Addressing the media, AFC general secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John stated the importance of not just celebrating past achievements in women’s sport in the region but also ensuring the next generation emulate that success.

“The AEWFP is truly a groundbreaking programme. It aligns with the AFC’s continuous championing and promotion of gender equity, inclusivity and integrity. From a historical viewpoint to contemporary leadership, women have long played, and are playing, a powerful role in shaping the football industry.

“This programme not only honours their immense contributions but also empowers the next generation. Driving positive, inclusive change and lead the football business into a future of excellence.”

Datuk Seri Windsor John. Image rights: Asian Football Confederation 2025.

Setting the bar high

Windsor John continued, outlining the desire to elevate the Asian Confederation into a world leader in women’s football.

“The AFC places the advancement of the Asian football community as key to realising our Vision of becoming the world’s leading Confederation. The AEWFP is in line with our objective, and we strive to ensure it provides our leaders with the knowledge to continue making impactful decisions that keep to the industry’s best practices, for the betterment of their respective organisations and global football as a whole.”

