Ashton Jeanty stats: Season, game totals for Boise State's running back phenom

austin curtright, usa today network
Ashton Jeanty has been nothing short of dominant through four games.

The Boise State running back has carried his team to a 3-1 record, with its one loss coming in narrow fashion 37-34 to No. 6 Oregon in Week 2. His play has even put him firmly on Heisman Trophy watch, as he's been the most productive running back in college football this season.

The junior has a nation-leading 845 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns on only 82 carries this season, averaging a ridiculous 10.3 yards per carry. His yardage total could be even higher, as he sat out the entire second half of the Broncos' 56-14 win over Portland State in Week 4.

The former three-star recruit from Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, is coming off a career performance against Washington State, taking 26 carries for 259 yards with four touchdowns in the 45-24 win.

With Jeanty, Boise State also is projected to be among the top contenders for an automatic College Football Playoff bid as the highest-ranked non-Power Four conference champion.

Here's Jeanty's season and career stats to this point in the year:

Ashton Jeanty stats

Here are Jeanty's year-by-year college stats:

  • 2022: 156 rushes for 821 yards with seven touchdowns; 14 receptions for 155 yards

  • 2023: 220 carries for 1,347 yards with 14 touchdowns; 43 receptions for 569 yards with five touchdowns

  • 2024 (four games): 82 carries (14th nationally) for 845 yards (first nationally) with 13 touchdowns (first nationally); Six receptions for 19 yards

Ashton Jeanty game log

Here are Jeanty's game-by-game stats for the 2024 season:

  • Aug. 31 at. Georgia Southern (W, 56-45): 20 carries for 267 yards with six touchdowns; three receptions for four yards

  • Sept. 7 at Oregon (L, 37-34): 25 carries for 192 yards with three touchdowns; two receptions for eight yards

  • Sept. 21 vs. Portland State (W, 56-14): 11 carries for 127 yards

  • Sept. 28 vs. Washington State (W, 45-24): 26 carries for 259 yards with four touchdowns; one reception for seven yards

Ashton Jeanty 247 rating

Here's Jeanty's recruiting ranking, per 247Sports' Composite:

  • Stars: 3

  • National ranking: 1284

  • Running back ranking: 90

  • Texas ranking: 188

Ashton Jeanty highlights

Here's a clip of Jeanty's highlights from his performance against Washington State in Week 4, when he broke Boise State's school record for rushing yards:

