Ashton Jeanty stats: Season, game totals for Boise State's running back phenom

Ashton Jeanty has been nothing short of dominant through four games.

The Boise State running back has carried his team to a 3-1 record, with its one loss coming in narrow fashion 37-34 to No. 6 Oregon in Week 2. His play has even put him firmly on Heisman Trophy watch, as he's been the most productive running back in college football this season.

REQUIRED READING: Who is Ashton Jeanty? What to know of Boise State football's Hesiman hopeful running back

The junior has a nation-leading 845 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns on only 82 carries this season, averaging a ridiculous 10.3 yards per carry. His yardage total could be even higher, as he sat out the entire second half of the Broncos' 56-14 win over Portland State in Week 4.

The former three-star recruit from Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, is coming off a career performance against Washington State, taking 26 carries for 259 yards with four touchdowns in the 45-24 win.

With Jeanty, Boise State also is projected to be among the top contenders for an automatic College Football Playoff bid as the highest-ranked non-Power Four conference champion.

Here's Jeanty's season and career stats to this point in the year:

REQUIRED READING: Heisman watch: Who are the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy after Week 5?

Ashton Jeanty stats

Here are Jeanty's year-by-year college stats:

2022: 156 rushes for 821 yards with seven touchdowns; 14 receptions for 155 yards

2023: 220 carries for 1,347 yards with 14 touchdowns; 43 receptions for 569 yards with five touchdowns

2024 (four games): 82 carries (14th nationally) for 845 yards (first nationally) with 13 touchdowns (first nationally); Six receptions for 19 yards

Ashton Jeanty game log

Here are Jeanty's game-by-game stats for the 2024 season:

Aug. 31 at. Georgia Southern (W, 56-45): 20 carries for 267 yards with six touchdowns; three receptions for four yards

Sept. 7 at Oregon (L, 37-34): 25 carries for 192 yards with three touchdowns; two receptions for eight yards

Sept. 21 vs. Portland State (W, 56-14): 11 carries for 127 yards

Sept. 28 vs. Washington State (W, 45-24): 26 carries for 259 yards with four touchdowns; one reception for seven yards

Ashton Jeanty 247 rating

Here's Jeanty's recruiting ranking, per 247Sports' Composite:

Stars: 3

National ranking: 1284

Running back ranking: 90

Texas ranking: 188

Ashton Jeanty highlights

Here's a clip of Jeanty's highlights from his performance against Washington State in Week 4, when he broke Boise State's school record for rushing yards:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ashton Jeanty stats: Season, game stats for Boise State running back