Ashton Jeanty stats: Boise State RB's game logs, rushing yards, Heisman Trophy odds

Even an injury could not slow down Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Despite missing a couple of series in the second half of last week's 17-13 win over Wyoming for the No. 11 Broncos (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West), Jeanty kept up his historic pace with another monster rushing output. Jeanty finished with 169 rushing yards, including 53 on the game-winning drive.

Jeanty has 11 100-yard rushing games, eight games of over 150 rushing yards and four over 200 yards this season. With 2,062 rushing yards through 11 games, Jeanty is in prime position to break Barry Sanders' NCAA single-season rushing record, set at Oklahoma State in 1988.

Entering Week 14, Jeanty leads the second-place rusher, Kaleb Johnson of Iowa (1,492 yards), by nearly 600 yards. His 27 rushing touchdowns are four more than Army quarterback Bryson Daily.

Here's a look at Jeanty's stats this season, including his game logs, and if he can beat Sanders' record ahead of Boise State's Week 14 game Friday vs. Oregon State:

Ashton Jeanty stats

Jeanty has 275 carries for 2,062 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns through 11 games. With one regular season game and the Mountain West Conference championship game left on Boise State's schedule, Jeanty is just 566 yards shy of the record held by Sanders.

Note: The Broncos will play in the Mountain West championship game and are currently in position to earn a first-round game in the College Football Playoff, meaning Jeanty could have at least three more games left this season.

Here's a look at Jeanty's stats this season with the Broncos:

Rushing: 275 rushes for 2,062 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and 27 touchdowns

Receiving: 18 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown

Here's a look at Jeanty's career stats over three seasons with Boise State:

2022: 156 carries for 821 yards and seven rushing touchdowns; 14 receptions for 155 receiving yards

2023: 220 carries for 1,347 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns; 43 receptions for 569 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns

2024: 275 carries for 2,062 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns; 18 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown

Career: 651 carries for 4,230 rushing yards and 48 rushing touchdowns; 75 receptions for 826 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns

Ashton Jeanty game log

Jeanty has at least 150 rushing yards or a touchdown in 10 of his 11 games this season. Last week, he had 169 yards despite missing a couple of series to be evaluated for an injury. He set the tone in the season opener with a six-touchdown performance and has not slowed down since.

Here's a game log of Jeanty's stats this season:

∎ at Georgia Southern (Aug. 31): 20 rushes for 267 yards and six touchdowns

∎ at Oregon (Sept. 7): 25 rushes for 192 yards and three touchdowns

∎ vs. Portland State (Sept. 21): 11 rushes for 127 yards

∎ vs. Washington State (Sept. 28): 26 rushes for 259 yards and four touchdowns

∎ vs. Utah State (Oct. 5): 13 rushes for 186 yards and three touchdowns

∎ at Hawaii (Oct. 12): 31 rushes for 217 yards and a touchdown; three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown

∎ at UNLV (Oct. 25): 33 rushes for 128 yards and a touchdown

∎ vs. San Diego State (Nov. 1): 31 rushes for 149 yards and two touchdowns

∎ vs. Nevada (Nov. 9): 34 rushes for 209 yards and three touchdowns

∎ at San Jose State (Nov. 16): 32 rushes for 159 yards and three touchdowns

∎ at Wyoming (Nov. 23): 19 rushes for 169 yards and one touchdown

Ashton Jeanty Heisman odds

Jeanty is now second in the Heisman voting odds, trailing only Colorado's Travis Hunter. Of the players currently in the top five, Jeanty is one of two who were off the board in the preseason.

Here's a look at who has the top five best odds to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy:

1. Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter (-1000)

2. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty (+750)

3. Miami QB Cam Ward (+1200)

4. Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel (+6600)

T-5. 10 players tied (+5000)

