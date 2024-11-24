Ashton Jeanty injury update: Boise State RB briefly leaves Wyoming game after injury scare

No. 13 Boise State football has its hands full with a two-win Wyoming team on Saturday.

But that might not even be the biggest worry for the Broncos, as they saw superstar running back Ashton Jeanty exit with a potential injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Cowboys. Jeanty missed a couple of series after he exited with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury.

Jeanty entered the evening with 256 carries for 1,893 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns through 10 games. He entered Saturday's game 735 yards shy of the record held by Sanders and second in the Heisman voting odds, trailing only Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Here's the latest on Jeanty's injury:

Ashton Jeanty injury update

The Broncos' superstar running back appeared to be hurt with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter in a 10-10 game vs. the Cowboys. He headed to the medical tent and appeared ready to return, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, but missed an additional series.

Jeanty missed two series but returned for the Broncos' drive in the fourth quarter and picked up chunk runs of 15, 15, and 20 yards to set up a go-ahead touchdown scoring drive for the Broncos. Backup running back Jambres Dubar scored the go-ahead score after Jeanty accounted for 53 of Boise State's 75 yards on the drive.

The Heisman-hopeful had three rushes for zero yards on the Broncos' final drive as they attempted to run out the clock.

Jeanty, who is in the middle of the Heisman Trophy running game, has 20 rushes for 169 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

He became the first running back since 2019 to reach the 2,000 rushing yard mark when he passed it with a 5-yard run in the third quarter. In 2019, Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), Malcolm Perry (Navy), J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State) and Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) all reached 2,000 yards rushing. Hubbard, Dobbins and Taylor are all starters now in the NFL.

