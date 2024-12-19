Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park, Terra Invest Buy Delhi Pickleball Franchise

Former tennis pro-turned-producer Ashok Amritraj is expanding his entertainment portfolio into sports, as his Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Terra Invest have acquired the Delhi franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). The deal, executed through Smashers Sports, marks a strategic entry into India’s evolving sports entertainment landscape.

Amritraj, whose Hollywood producing career has generated over $2 billion in global revenues, brings his entertainment industry expertise to the venture. The WPBL operates with six teams under the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), with sports figure Gaurav Natekar serving as league leader. Bollywood stars Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are among the owners of the Pune United franchise. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the owner of the Chennai franchise.

Pickleball is rapidly gaining in popularity. In the U.S., Pureplay Entertainment’s “The Wager,” the celebrity pickleball series hosted by longtime TV personality Jason Kennedy, began streaming on Roku, Tubi, Xumo and Pluto in October. “The Dink,” a pickleball comedy from Josh Greenbaum, director of the Netflix documentary “Will & Harper,” is in the works with a cast that includes Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Ben Stiller, Chloe Fineman, Patton Oswalt, and tennis greats John McEnroe and Andy Roddick. Kevin Durant, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Michael Phelps and Tom Ricketts are among the dozens of investors in Major League Pickleball clubs.

“Having spent decades in sports and entertainment globally, I see tremendous potential for pickleball in India,” says Amritraj. “The WPBL offers a unique opportunity to combine competitive sports with entertainment-driven narratives that can engage audiences worldwide.”

Terra Invest partner Ankiti Bose points to market dynamics supporting the move. “The sports media and entertainment sector in India is entering a golden age,” Bose notes. “With rising disposable incomes, AI-driven engagement platforms, and increased time for leisure activities, this market is on the cusp of exponential growth.”

The WBPL will take place in Mumbai Jan. 24-Feb. 2.

