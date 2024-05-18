Aryton Senna's first F1 car driven at Silverstone

Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has taken Ayrton Senna's first ever Grand Prix car around Silverstone Circuit 40 years after its first race.

Senna made his F1 debut in a Toleman TG183B in 1984, eventually scoring his first World Championship points in the car.

The Brazilian, who won three F1 championships, died following an accident in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Alpine driver Gasly said doing the drive was "an incredible experience".

Senna's first F1 race was the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix.

He went on to win 41 races, including the 1988 British Grand Prix at Silverstone - the year he also won the first of his World Championships.

As well Toleman, Senna drove for Lotus, McLaren and Williams.

He died at the Imola circuit 30 years ago, where this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place.

The Toleman team was later purchased by Benetton and then Renault before becoming Alpine.

'Very special'

Frenchman Gasly said driving the car "exceeded all my expectations".

The 28-year-old said: "It was so emotional. I had never before been in a racing car older than me and the purity of the driving was incredible - just three pedals and a simple steering wheel, quite unlike what I'm used to in a modern F1 car.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime episode that I will never forget. Very, very special."

The drive, which took place earlier in the year, will feature in a tribute to Senna being aired by Sky over the Grand Prix weekend.

Gasly will also be wearing a Senna-inspired helmet with the support of the Senna family during the race.

The Toleman car will also be on display during the Silverstone Festival between 23 and 25 August.

