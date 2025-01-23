Aryna Sabalenka v Paula Badosa LIVE: Australian Open latest score and updates from Women’s semi-final

Iga Swiatek looks to reach the Australian Open final for the first time as she faces Madison Keys at the Rod Lever Arena in the women’s singles semi-finals this morning.

The Pole’s only appearance at stage of the tournament came in 2022 when she was beaten by Danielle Collins in straight sets. But, Swiatek is in fine form having beaten all of her opponents over two sets in this campaign including Emma Raducanu in the third round and Emma Navarro in the quarter-finals despite some controversy over a double bounce point.

Her opponent, Keys, also last reached the semi-finals in 2022 but was beaten by Ashleigh Barty who went on to win the tournament. Keys’s previous two outing saw her battle past Elena Rybakina in the fourth round then Elina Svitolina in the quarters. The American has had a tougher run but is a wiley competitior and should give Swiatek some trouble.

Before the duo take to court, reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Paula Badosa in the first semi-final of the day.

FIRST SET! Sabalenka comes from behind to clinch first set

Australian Open: BREAK! *Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 4-1 Paula Badosa

09:59 , Mike Jones

Deuce. Sabalenka is comfortable and doesn’t feel the need to go for winners early in rallies.

She tries to park herself in the middle of the baseline and work Badosa left and right.

A double fault from the Spaniard puts Sabalenka at advantage where she mullers a backhand return across court.

Badosa gets the ball back but Sabalenka sweeps another winner past her to break for the second time in the set.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 3-1 Paula Badosa*

09:54 , Mike Jones

This isn’t quite the last chance saloon but Badosa’s back is firmly up against the wall.

There’s very little room for error which also means it’s more difficult to take risks. And to beat Sabalenka you sort of have to risk more than usual.

A serve out wide is latched onto by Badosa but she drills her effort down the line too wide.

Sabalenka then nails a backhand winner (her 24th of the match) before following up with a dainty drop shot.

It’s too easy and too good.

Australian Open: BREAK! *Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 2-1 Paula Badosa

09:49 , Mike Jones

The good news for the neutrals is that Paula Badosa is more threatening from her own serve.

It’s when she gets drawn into a rally that things go pear shaped as Sabalenka is so good at dictating play. The Belarusian sets up for her winning forehands and asserts the pressure right back on Badosa.

There’s a chance for Sabalenka to break and annoyingly, Badosa double faults.

Advantage Sabalenka.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 1-1 Paula Badosa*

09:46 , Mike Jones

Ouch! Paula Badosa slides across court but gets her foot stuck and lands on the deck.

There’s an intake in breath from the crowd but she gives a thumbs up and gets back on her feet.

Sabalenka took the point though and doesn’t let the moment distract from her job.

Three more follow in quick succession and that’s a hold of serve.

Australian Open: *Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 0-1 Paula Badosa

09:44 , Mike Jones

Paula Badosa needs another strong start to this set.

Aryna Sabalenka has clicked into gear but there are still mistakes coming from the World No.1.

A confident hold from Badosa, who lands some accurate first serves, gives her the opening game of the set.

Australian Open: SET! Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 Paula Badosa*

09:39 , Mike Jones

Scary!

Sabalenka is putting everything into her serve and is hurrying the return from Badosa which in turn allows her to come through with a follow up winner.

It works twice before Sabalenka drives a backhand into the net.

Still, there’s no way in for Badosa and Sabalenka’s next two serves secures her the first set.

Australian Open: *Aryna Sabalenka 5-4 Paula Badosa

09:37 , Mike Jones

This is unexpected but not surprising. Paula Badosa holds serve to love in probably the quickest game of the set so far.

Sabalenka wasn’t at it but now has the chance to serve for the set.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka 5-3 Paula Badosa*

09:34 , Mike Jones

A slight nod of acknowledgement from Aryna Sabalenka shows she’s dialled in now.

A excellent service game, in which Badosa struggles to return the serve, puts Sabalenka on the brink of taking the opening set.

Australian Open: *Aryna Sabalenka 4-3 Paula Badosa

09:30 , Mike Jones

Brilliant! Badosa isn’t done yet. A forehand down the line brings her a winner as the ball lands right in the corner of the baseline.

That’s only her fourth winner of the set which perhaps shows why she’s struggling to gain a foothold.

This game is a great response though. Sabalenka is her usual aggressive self and gets to deuce but Badosa composes and rattles through the next two points to clinch a hold.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka 4-2 Paula Badosa*

09:25 , Mike Jones

Sabalenka resumes the match and flicks over another sliced drop shot before flicking back to the return to take the point.

Her confidence is growing and her forehand power strokes are beginning to land.

The Belarusian moves to 40-0 up but fives away a point before securing her break of serve with a fine hold.

Australian Open: *Aryna Sabalenka 3-2 Paula Badosa

09:21 , Mike Jones

Aryna Sabalenka is in charge of this set now. There’s a few drops of rain around so the roof is being closed.

Should Sabalenka hold here, it could be a long way back for Badosa.

Australian Open: BREAK! *Aryna Sabalenka 3-2 Paula Badosa

09:19 , Mike Jones

Finally! On her fourth attempt at getting through Badosa, Sabalenka secures the break with a forehand to the corner.

Badosa stretches to reach it and sends the ball wide in an attempt to come down the line.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka 2-2 Paula Badosa*

09:16 , Mike Jones

This is a good match up and both women are trading blows and points.

That is until Sabalenka employs a fine backhanded drop shot to catch Badosa on her heels.

Sabalenka sets up a break point and goes after it with a forehand that gets pumped out of play. She’s frustrated and the game goes to deuce.

Sabalenka forces Badosa behind the baseline and goes on the attack.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka 2-2 Paula Badosa*

09:08 , Mike Jones

“Come on!” says Sabalenka with some fury as she volleys back a winner from the net.

This has been a most testing opening few games than she was maybe expecting.

Badosa is playing well but is relying on the errors from her opponent. Most of the lengthy rallies seem to have gone Sabalenka’s way.

Still, at 30-30 Badosa is hanging in there until a wayward stroke gifts the Belarusian an advantage.

Sabalenka takes it with a wonderful cross court forehand. Badosa lifts back the return but a drive volley wins the game for the defending champion.

Australian Open: BREAK! *Aryna Sabalenka 1-2 Paula Badosa

09:02 , Mike Jones

Oh that’s lovely, Sabalenka cleanly smokes a cross court forehand over the net but Badosa is up to the task and guides back a forehand of her own down the line.

She moves to advantage but Sabalenka isn’t letting this game go. She’s starting to warm up and find her feet.

Sabalenka takes the next two points and has the chance to break back.

She takes it on the second attempt and the first set is back on serve.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka 0-2 Paula Badosa*

08:58 , Mike Jones

Badosa knows this is an opportunity. Sabalenka is struggling on the forehand and seems the more nervous of the two players.

The Spaniard is focusing on keeping the ball in play and trying to land it close to the baseline.

A backhand down the line wins her a point and two more errors from Sabalenka put her on the brink of a hold.

Badosa sweeps a forehand across court but gets the angle slightly wrong and the ball lands wide of the sideline.

Sabalenka senses a chance and mullers a return of serve past her opponent to get back into the game. A third point in a row takes them to deuce.

Australian Open: BREAK! Aryna Sabalenka 0-2 Paula Badosa*

08:54 , Mike Jones

A mistimed and over-rotated forehand from Sabalenka flies out of play and gives Badosa a 0-30 in the second game.

Can she capitalise?

Sabalenka pulls the next point back with a characteristically strong forehand but then overhits in the follow up rally.

Badosa has a couple of break points and needs one! Sabalenka again searching to find rhythm on the forehand but pinging the ball out of play.

An early break for Badosa.

Australian Open: *Aryna Sabalenka 0-1 Paula Badosa

08:51 , Mike Jones

Hold! Some brilliant first serves and counter-punching from Paula Badosa sees her hold serve in this opening game.

A volley from up the court landing in the net from the defending champion.

Badosa needed to start strongly and she has.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka 0-0 Paula Badosa*

08:48 , Mike Jones

Even before a ball has been served, the win predictor is giving Aryna Sabalenka a 71% chance to reach the final.

Paula Badosa gets this match going with a serve to Sabalenka’s forehand. The Belarusian pounds back some heavy strokes which eventually break down Badosa who skews a return out of play.

Badosa’s response is an ace but Sabalenka continues her tactic of forehand bullying and nudges ahead.

15-30.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka 0-0 Paula Badosa*

08:41 , Mike Jones

The first of the women’s semi-finals is about to get underway.

Paula Badosa has won the toss and will serve first. The Spaniard has never reached this stage of the Australian Open and she’ll want to impress on the biggest stage.

Aryna Sabalenka has the better head-to-head record between the two but they’ve played out a few tense matches.

Hopefully there’s another one today.

Aryna Sabalenka v Paula Badosa

08:38 , Mike Jones

Aryna Sabalenka strides onto the court at Rod Lever Arena with headphones and a determined look on her face.

Paula Badosa waves to the crowd as she precedes the world No. 1.

These two are good friends but Sabalenka is the overwhelming favourite to win this one.

Sabalenka 'not scared' of defeat or pressure

08:37 , Mike Jones

Aryna Sabalenka was asked if she got scared ahead of big matches like today’s semi-final in a pre-match press conference.

She said: “Did you say scared?

“I think it’s nothing to do with being scared, I’m past that stage. I was just trying to figure out how to play in these conditions.”

Sabalenka and Badosa must set aside friendship

08:28

Sabalenka and Badosa must set aside friendship when the two meet on Rod Laver Arena

Having dropped just one set so far at Melbourne Park, Spanish 11th seed Badosa presents a formidable obstacle for Belarusian world number one Sabalenka.

Badosa, who is looking in her best shape since falling out of the top 50 due to a series of injuries including a chronic back problem that threatened her career, stunned American third seed Coco Gauff to advance to her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka's relentless pursuit of a third straight Australian Open title continued after she battled past Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 2-6 6-3, dropping a set for just the second time in three years at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka and Badosa have previously met seven times, with Sabalenka winning five of those meetings including their latest encounter at the third round of Roland-Garros last year.

Badosa will now have the opportunity to avenge that heartbreak.

"She is showing why she's the number one in the world right now. She's being very consistent, very aggressive. Very intense player. She's always a really tough one to face," former world number two Badosa told reporters.

"I faced her last year, but I think I was not in the form I am in now. If it is Aryna, I am really looking forward for that match."

Swiatek on double bounce controversy:

08:25 , Mike Jones

“I didn’t see the replay because after the point I didn’t look up at the screens because I wanted to stay focused and didn’t want this point to stay in my head for a longer period of time.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a double bounce or I hit it with my frame. It was hard to say because I was full sprinting. I don’t remember even seeing the contact point.

“I thought this is the umpire’s job to call it. I was also waiting for the VAR, but I didn’t see it, so I just kind of proceeded.”

Emma Navarro calls for rule change after Australian Open loss to Iga Swiatek

08:20 , Mike Jones

Emma Navarro called for a change in the rules after a controversial moment during her Australian Open quarter-final loss to Iga Swiatek.

The only real moments of pressure came early in the second set and particularly at 2-2 on the Swiatek serve, when the Pole won the game after umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore failed to spot that the ball had bounced twice before Swiatek got to a short ball.

Navarro said: “I think it should be allowed to see after the point even if you play. It happened so fast. You hit the shot, and she hits it back, and you’re just, like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m playing’.

“In the back of your head you’re, like, ‘OK, maybe I can still win the point even though it wasn’t called. It’s going to be a downer if I stop the point and it turns out it wasn’t a double bounce’. It’s tough.”

Jannik Sinner’s clinical deconstruction of Alex De Minaur was a lesson in class

08:17 , Mike Jones

Jannik Sinner continued his quest for consecutive Australian Open titles with a clinical deconstruction of Alex de Minaur in the last of the men’s singles quarter-finals.

Rarely in professional sport is one person so visibly better than their opponent in every aspect of play than this. Serves, second serves, movement, accuracy, and ball-striking all favoured the 23-year-old who put on a display that validated his ranking as the best tennis player in the world... not that he needed to.

Jannik Sinner’s clinical deconstruction of Alex De Minaur was a lesson in class

Jannik Sinner reacts to reaching semi-finals

08:13 , Mike Jones

"I was feeling everything, when you break quite early in each set it’s a little bit easier but Alex de Minaur is a very tough competitor, he’s an amazing player and I know so many guys came for him tonight but thank you so much for being so fair, it was an amazing atmosphere.

"We know each other quite well now, we played last year so many times and we try to understand each other’s game and try and prepare each other in the best possible way.

"But these kind of matches can go quickly but they can also change very fast if I go down a level a little bit, he takes opportunities, so I’m very happy about my performance."

Madison Keys reacts to victory over Elina Svitolina

08:10 , Mike Jones

Madison Keys swept into the semi-finals for the Australian Open 10-years after her first time reaching this stage.

She defeated Elina Svitolina in three sets and said after the match: “It feels good. Kind of surprising but I’m really, really happy.

“I feel like I put in a lot of hard work in the off season and my goal was to try and do all the things we were doing in the off season in matches.

“I feel like it’s a little bit nerve-wrecking to apply it but that’s been my goal and to see it paying off this quickly is really nice.

“It’s been something I’ve really worked on [having plans A, B and C]. When she started winning points when we were both at the baseline I tried getting up to the net

“You know things are dire when I’m starting to hit slices and drop shots. I really just tried to use all the tools in the toolbox today.”

Swiatek sets up semi-final clash with Keys

08:05 , Mike Jones

Iga Swiatek will face Madison Keys in the women’s singles semi-finals and leads the head-to-head between the pair 4-1.

Yet, Keys did win their last hard-court meeting in Cincinnati in 2022.

"Madison is a great player and really experienced, so you never know," Swiatek said.

"The match that I lost, she kind of killed me, so I think it can be tricky."

What are the Australian Open semi-finals?

08:00 , Mike Jones

Women’s singles

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [11] Paula Badosa

[19] Maddison Keys vs [2] Iga Swiatek

Men’s singles

[1] Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton [21]

[7] Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev [2]

Novak Djokovic on injury picked up versus Carlos Alcaraz:

07:55 , Mike Jones

“Since I am still in the tournament, I don’t want to reveal too much. The medication started to kick in.

“They helped, no doubt. I had to take another dose. If I’d lost that second set, I don’t know if I’d have continued playing.

“I felt better and better and managed to play a great couple of games at the end of the second set.

“Then I saw that Carlos was hesitant a little bit at the back of the court and I took my chances, started to feel better and move better.

“It didn’t bother me or create any hindrance towards the end of the match. When the medication starts to release, I’ll see what the reality is tomorrow morning.

“Right now I am just trying to be in the moment and enjoy this victory.”

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

07:46 , Mike Jones

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.

Aryna Sabalenka sets up Australian Open semi-final with good friend Paula Badosa

07:42 , Mike Jones

Aryna Sabalenka will face close friend Paula Badosa in the semi-finals of the Australian Open after battling to victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The two-time defending champion’s 18-match winning run at Melbourne Park looked in serious danger when she lost the second set on a windy Rod Laver Arena.

Aryna Sabalenka sets up Australian Open semi-final with good friend Paula Badosa

Alexander Zverev through to Australian Open semi-finals

07:40 , Mike Jones

Alexander Zverev is through to the Australian Open finals for the second year in a row after riding his luck to beat American Tommy Paul.

Paul served for the first and second sets but Zverev broke back and then played excellent tiebreaks, eventually winning 7-6 (1) 7-6 (0) 2-6 6-1.

“I should have been down two sets to love,” Zverev said. “He played better than me, I was not playing great and I thought he was.

“I won the first set somehow, won the second set somehow. The fourth set was definitely the best I’ve played and I’m obviously extremely happy to be back in the semi-finals.”

Zverev will play Novak Djokovic in the last four.

Dominant Iga Swiatek cruises into Australian Open semi-finals

07:37 , Mike Jones

Iga Swiatek continued her romp through the Australian Open draw with a quarter-final victory over Emma Navarro.

The Pole’s 6-1 6-2 win means she has dropped just 14 games so far in five matches – a feat bettered under the current format by only Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles and Steffi Graf.

But there was controversy after umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore did not spot a double bounce at a crucial moment in the fifth game of the second set.

Dominant Iga Swiatek cruises into Australian Open semi-finals

Good morning!

07:33 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Australian Open action.

The women’s semi-finals dominate proceedings this morning as Aryna Sabalenka seeks to reach consecutive finals in her quest to defend her title. She faces Spain’s Paula Badosa in the first of the semi-final matches and will be on court from 8.30am GMT.

Afterwards, there’s a blockbuster clash between Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys with both players aiming to reach the final for the very first time.

Follow for all the build-up and action from the Australian Open semi-finals.