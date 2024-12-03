Arteta on Emirates atmosphere, Odegaard's professionalism and Saka's 'shift'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League game against Manchester United (kick-off 20:15 GMT).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Arteta confirmed they "will have a meeting" later on Tuesday to decide if Gabriel, Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey and Ricardo Calafiori are available for the match, but added: "They all want to play".

On drawing Manchester United in the FA Cup: "You can get anybody. We play at home, it is going to be a big match again. Has been the story of last few seasons that in the third or fourth round we are playing big, big opponents... It is what it is. We accept it."

The Gunners boss feels you can see Ruben Amorim's "fingerprints in what he wants to do straight away" at United and it brings "new energy to the club", though Arteta warned Arsenal must "focus on what we have to do".

On if they have got their "blip" out of the way early this season: "We hope that we have. With the schedule and certain circumstances that we have had to adapt to that. We still competed really well but didn't have the consistency of results that we wanted [last season]. We have a really good run, we have good momentum now, we have a big beautiful match tomorrow night."

It does not "surprise" Arteta how sharp Martin Odegaard has looked since returning, with the boss stating: "The way he looks after himself, the way he talks, the way he trains, the way he looked before he re-joined the team - he was super sharp. The team has a huge confidence and trust in him."

Arteta has seen a "transformation in atmosphere" at the Emirates since he first played in the stadium. He feels the "the energy the crowd provide, it is something exceptional" and says it is what they will need against United on Wednesday.

On seeing a shift in Bukayo Saka with his goals and assists this season: "In terms of numbers, yes. But, we always see a shift from Bukayo every single year. He is providing something else. He is adding things to his game, he is more consistent. Now his numbers in terms of goals and assists is incredible at this stage and he can only get better and improve."