Arteta confirms update for injured Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus’ injury is ‘not looking good’ and he could be out for the foreseeable future, but refused to put a time frame on the forward’s layoff.

Jesus injured himself whilst trying to tackle Bruno Fernandes in the Gunners’ FA Cup exit to Manchester United.

The 27-year-old was stretchered off, causing concern amongst the Arsenal bench, but Arteta refused to confirm initial fears of a season-ending ACL injury for the Brazilian.

“We know more now and it’s not looking good at all. But we need to review one more specialist, so we’ll probably have more information this afternoon.

“I don’t want to confirm anything again until we have the final report this afternoon and I think it’s the doctor’s job to do that. But we were very worried immediately after the game and are very worried today.”

Arteta will certainly be without Jesus in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and potentially the season if an ACL injury is confirmed.

The timing of the injury comes at a frustrating time for the club and player with Jesus picking up form after a barren spell in front of goal.

Six goals in four games saw him silence his critics but should a long-term knee injury keep him on the sidelines, his Arsenal career could be coming to a close with his contract set to run out in 2027.

With the January transfer window at its halfway point, the Arsenal boss once again reaffirmed his desire to make a signing, even more so following the injury to Jesus.

“My answer doesn’t change,” he added. “My answer remains the same. We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad and that’s been since day one.

“We would be naive not to do that because it’s an opportunity always to evolve the team, to improve the squad, especially with the circumstances that we have.

“So, yes, we are looking and trying and let’s see what we can do.”