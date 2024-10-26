Arteta confirms Arsenal crisis could FORCE shock lineup vs Liverpool

Mikel Arteta has cast serious doubt over the availability of three key players ahead of Arsenal’s pivotal clash against Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafori and Jurrien Timber could all miss the game at the Emirates on Sunday. Captain Martin Odegaard remains out with an ankle injury while defender William Saliba will be suspended after he was sent off against Bournemouth last weekend

These problems could give the Gunners boss a real headache when it comes to choosing his squad to face Arne Slot's side who currently sit top of the Premier League table and are four points ahead of Arsenal.

Two teenagers could start for Arsenal

In his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked whether teenagers 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri were in contention to start on Sunday. "They are there, you know, they are in contention" said Arteta per Arsenal's website.

"They're always giving us the option and the possibility to start the game. Myles came on the other night and he did really well, Ethan the same. So they're first-team players, they're with us and we treat them and we value in the same way as any other player."

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the youngsters. Both players emerged from the Hale End Academy as two of Arsenal’s most promising talents in recent years and have each made occasional appearances for the first team.

🗣️ Mikel Arteta on Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri possibly starting vs Liverpool:



“They are there. They are in contention. They are first team players.” 👀



[@HandofOzil] pic.twitter.com/169kAee3mr — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) October 25, 2024

Will Arterta put faith in the teenage duo?

Arteta made history by giving Nwaneri his Premier League debut against Brentford two years ago, making him the league's youngest-ever player aged 15 years and five months old. Since then, Arteta has continued to offer Nwaneri opportunities off the bench, gradually easing him into the first-team environment.

Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly made a surprise senior debut off the bench in a challenging away fixture against Manchester City, demonstrating Arteta's willingness to trust him in high-pressure situations.

When asked if the young pair could play without fear if selected, Arteta expressed confidence that they would rise to the occasion and deliver.

“That’s certainly something that they don’t feel much, especially those two,” Arteta said.“And that’s something really positive. It brings the crowd together as well. It creates energy in the team, does something really good.

“It’s about, yes, thriving in the best moment, with the right players around you, which is something really important as well.”