Arsenault scores overtime winner to give Foreurs a 6-5 win over Islanders

CHARLOTTETOWN — Donovan Arsenault scored the overtime winner to give the Val D'Or Foreurs a 6-5 win over the Charlottetown Islanders in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League play on Thursday night.

It was his second goal of the game. Nathan Brisson, Benjamin Olivier, Nathan Baril and Noah Reinhart had the other goals for the Foreurs.

Islanders netminder Donald Hickey saved 39 shots.

TIGRES 6 CATARACTES 3

VICTORIAVILLE - Eliott Simard scored twice as the Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Samuel Vachon also had two goals for Victoriaville. Enzo Lottin and Justin Larose chipped in with singles.

Jordan Tourigny, Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Félix Lacerte replied for Shawinigan.

WILDCATS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX - Julius Sumpf had the overtime winner to lift the Wildcats past the Mooseheads.

Juraj Pekarcik and Caleb Desnoyers had the other Moncton goals.

Carlos Händel and Braeden MacPhee tallied for Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press