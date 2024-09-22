Arsenal youngster returns to the club after West Ham trial

Arsenal’s Reece Clairmont has returned to the club after a trial spell with West Ham United, with the youngster’s future uncertain.

Reece Clairmont with Arsenal (Photo via Clairmont on Instagram)

West Ham United’s u18 team faced Leicester City earlier this month, and the inclusion of Arsenal’s Reece Clairmont in the squad hinted that the winger could be set for a transfer.

Clairmont came off the bench for 37 minutes for West Ham as part of a trial that day, but he’s since returned to training with Arsenal.

At this stage, it’s hard to say whether or not Clairmont will end up back at West Ham in the future.

It’s not uncommon for youth players to go out on multiple trials while they search for a new club, returning to train with their current club in between those trial spells.

Clairmont made three appearances for Arsenal in the u18 Premier League last season, with all three being substitute showings.

Clairmont joined Arsenal as a 13-year-old, having supported the club as a child. He was part of Arsenal’s scholarship in 2023, meaning he’s now in the final year of that deal.

Now 17 years old, Clairmont is eligible for a professional contract, and he has been for the last nine months. But he hasn’t yet signed one with Arsenal, suggesting an exit is growing increasingly likely.