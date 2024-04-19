Arsenal XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Jurrien Timber is closing in on making his Arsenal comeback, but he is not quite ready for Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

The defender has been out of action since the opening Premier League game of the season, when he injured his knee.

Timber is progressing well with his recovery and is back in training, but he is not quite ready to play for the first team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the plan is for the Dutchman to play for the club’s youth team first.

“He’s gonna play a game with the 23s and after that we will see better how he feels,” said Arteta.

“He looks really good in training, but it’s that last big step, we need to see if he’s ready and how it’s going to go.

“He played right-back and left-back in pre-season. In relation to the games and the players that we have available we will decide [where he will play].”

The Gunners are in action against Wolves and it will be their third game in seven days after defeats to Bayern Munich and Aston Villa.

Arteta is expected to make changes to his team, with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko two of those hoping to come in.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Doubts: None

Injured: Timber (knee)

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Time and date: 7.30pm BST on Saturday, April 19, 2024

Venue: Molineux

TV channel: Sky Sports