Arsenal XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for north London derby today

Arsenal host Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday night (ES Composite)

Arsenal are expected to have both Jorginho and Jurrien Timber fit for tonight’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The duo both came off during Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup, but Mikel Arteta has confirmed that was due to cramp.

“He (Jorginho) was cramping when we played extra time,” said Arteta. “Jurrien was exactly the same. He’s fine.”

Arsenal could welcome Riccardo Calafiori to the squad, who missed Sunday’s loss to United due to injury.

“His thing is not too much but we need another day or two,” said Arteta.

“We’re playing every three days and 24 hours, which becomes really important because they’re not long-term injuries in that case, for example. We will have more understanding this afternoon.”

Raheem Sterling could start for Arsenal against Tottenham (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling could start his first game since December 18 as Arsenal continue to look for solutions after Bukayo Saka injured his hamstring last month.

Gabriel Jesus started there against Manchester Untied, but he was forced off with a serious knee injury.

Sterling did well when he came off the bench and could get a run of games now he is back from his own knee injury picked up last month.

Arsenal likely XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli

Injured: Jesus (knee), Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee)

Time and date: 8pm GMT tonight on Wednesday January 15, 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports; Discovery+