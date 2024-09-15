Arsenal XI vs Tottenham: Odegaard injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for today

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is expected to be back fit for the North London Derby at Tottenham, while Martin Odegaard faces a race against time.

The Brazilian missed the past two Arsenal games due to a groin injury.

But Jesus is back in training and hoping to be in the squad for Sunday’s trip to Spurs.

“Gabi was out there [training],” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Friday afternoon.

“He’s got another session tomorrow and if everything goes well he’ll be ready to be selected in the squad which is great news for us.”

Arsenal are expected to be without captain Odegaard, who injured his ankle on Monday night playing for Norway.

“We need some more tests,” Arteta said on Friday. “Let’s see what happens in the next day or so. Let’s see the extent of the injury and how quickly we can get him back. He’s super positive about everything. Martin wants to be here every day, but we have to wait and see.”

Asked if he was hopeful over the prognosis, Arteta said: “I leave that to the doctor.

Odegaard was injured on international duty for Norway (TV2)

“[Odegaard]’s willing and he wants to be present in every game, especially a big game like this one. We need to make sure we know first how good he can be or not. Players with 48 hours are always available. Let’s see what happens.”

Riccardo Calafiori, who picked up a knock playing for Italy over the international break, is also a doubt.

Mikel Merino (shoulder), Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are both set to miss out.

The fitness issues could force Arteta to change formation, especially given the fact Declan Rice is suspended.

The England star was sent off in Arsenal’s last game against Brighton, meaning they are light on midfield options.

Jorginho and Thomas Partey could start together for only the third time, playing as a double pivot in front of the defence.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-2-2): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Jorginho; Saka, Martinelli; Havertz, Trossard

Time and date: 2pm BST today on Sunday 15 September, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Arsenal squad from: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, White, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey; Jesus, Martinelli, Saka, Sterling and Trossard.Doubts: Calafiori (calf), Odegaard (ankle)

Injured: Merino (shoulder), Tierney (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee)

Suspended: Rice