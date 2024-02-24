Arsenal XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Arsenal trio Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey are all hoping to make their comebacks against Newcastle tonight.

Jesus has been out since the middle of January with a knee issue, while Zinchenko has been absent since the start of February with a calf problem.

Partey, meanwhile, has not played since October due to a groin injury, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that all three players are close to a return.

That would be a huge boost to Arsenal, who are five points off Premier League leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

“We have another session today,” said Arteta at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “He’s been out for many, many months now.

“We need to really nail the timing of when he has enough in the tank to compete. But I think he’s very close. Same with Gabi [Jesus]. He’s done a few things. And Alex [Zinchenko] is not far too.”

Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to miss the game with Newcastle due to a calf injury.

Jurrien Timber, who injured his knee in August, remains out but Arteta has said that he is progressing well.

“He’s doing really well,” he said. “He’s been with some players on the pitch. He’s going to start to do some bits with us on the pitch in the next week or so.

“Then we’ll have to see how he’s doing, his confidence level, his fitness level. Hopefully the answer will be yes.”

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Injured: Timber (knee), Tomiyasu (calf)

Doubts: Jesus (knee), Partey (thigh), Zinchenko (calf)

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Time and date: 8pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Paul Tierney

TV channel: TNT Sports