Arsenal XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup

Declan Rice is expected to start in midfield (ES Composite)

Arsenal’s fitness woes are easing as they prepare to host Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Gunners have been hit by illness around the turn of the year, but both Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard started Tuesday’s defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

Raheem Sterling is also back after picking up a knee injury last month and Gabriel Martinelli started on Tuesday after being forced to be on the bench at Brighton last weekend.

Arsenal will be without Ben White (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) for their FA Cup third round clash with Manchester United - but, other than that, Mikel Arteta should have a full squad to pick from.

Goalkeeper Neto could finally make his debut after joining on loan from Bournemouth in the summer.

Arteta, however, is likely to stick with David Raya and name a strong defence, which could include Riccardo Calafiori after he was rested against Newcastle.

Declan Rice and Odegaard should both start in midfield and Arteta faces a dilemma as to who plays alongside them.

Mikel Merino could come into the team or Arteta may elect to go with Jorginho or Thomas Partey.

In attack, Arsenal were guilty of wasting chances against Newcastle, but Arteta is limited in the options he has available.

Havertz should keep his place as the No9 and Gabriel Jesus may get a rare outing on the right wing.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Jesus, Havertz, Martinelli

Injured: Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee)

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Sunday 12 January 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV channel and live stream: BBC One

Referee: Andrew Madley

Arsenal squad from: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Heaven, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Jesus, Martinelli, Sterling and Trossard.