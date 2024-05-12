Arsenal XI vs Manchester United: Bukayo Saka injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Bukayo Saka is expected to shake off injury and start for Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Saka sustained a gash to his left shin in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth and has trained with a bandage on his leg this week.

Mikel Arteta said on Friday that Saka was a doubt to face Manchester United - but the winger has demonstrated his robustness this season and is set to hand Arsenal a major boost.

Arsenal have fitness concerns over Takehiro Tomiyasu after he was absent from a session at London Colney this week and instead worked indoors, sparking fears he might not be fit.

Should Saka and Tomiyasu be available then Arteta will name the same starting XI for the fourth match in a row.

Most of the Arsenal team picks itself, with Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey starting in midfield.

Kai Havertz will continue to lead the line, while Leandro Trossard is being preferred ahead of Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Arteta could name Jurrien Timber in the Arsenal squad for the first time since the opening weekend of the season after his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Arsenal will be looking to respond after Manchester City beat Fulham 4-0 on Saturday to move above the Gunners at the top of the Premier League.

City are now two points ahead with two games to play, but Arsenal know victory at Old Trafford would pile pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their trip to Tottenham on Tuesday.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Doubts: Saka, Tomiyasu

Sunday 4.30pm BST, Sky Sports

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: Paul Tierney

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard