Arsenal XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Community Shield today

Mikel Arteta has largely a full squad available as Arsenal head into the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley but there are worries at left-back.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to miss the curtain-raiser at Wembley, leaving the Gunners to pick between a trio of options for the position.

Kieran Tierney has seldom been favoured by Arteta, particularly given the success of Zinchenko’s inverted role, while Jakub Kiwior has filled in at times during pre-season. Jurrien Timber featured at left-back in the Emirates Cup fixture against Monaco and, despite not being a natural left-back, may be best placed to emulate the Zinchenko role.

Bukayo Saka missed the 1-1 draw in midweek through illness but should be fit to start, although Gabriel Jesus (knee) will miss out.

“Bukayo is much better, he trained today,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. “I don’t expect anybody else to not play.”

There are doubts over Folarin Balogun (foot), Reiss Nelson (toe) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (muscle), however all three are unlikely to start even if fit.

Like Zinchenko, Mohamed Elneny did not feature in pre-season while on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury and he is expected to be unavailable.

There should be competitive debuts for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Timber although how Arteta fits the German forward into his line-up will be another difficult decision. Dropping Thomas Partey for Havertz would be a bold move against City’s usual dominance of possession.

“He has played the majority of the minutes as an attacking midfielder but he can play on the right, he has played as a winger, coming inside as a No9, as a false No9, so we will see,” Arteta said on how he might play Havertz at Wembley.

“We are seeing a lot of things, the team gives you a lot of information every day and some connections and relationships that you didn’t expect. Sometimes you feel ‘look what is happening there’ and it is natural. So we have to have our eyes open to that and not just close the door to something because that is not the best thing to do.”

Story continues

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Doubts: Lokonga, Nelson, Balogun

Injured: Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, Elneny

Time and date: 4pm BST, Sunday August 6, 2023

Venue: Wembley Stadium