Arsenal XI vs Inter Milan: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League

Martin Odegaard could make his first appearance for Arsenal since August when the Gunners travel to Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

The Arsenal captain has been out of action with an ankle injury picked up playing for Norway at the start of September.

Odegaard, however, trained with his Arsenal team-mates on Tuesday morning and could make his comeback at the San Siro in what is a huge Champions League clash for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The midfielder would most likely be involved from the bench given how long he has spent out and due to the fact Arsenal travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Martin Odegaard in training on Tuesday (Action Images via Reuters)

Ben White could return to the starting XI against Inter after coming off the bench for the final 19 minutes of Saturday’s defeat to Newcastle.

The defender was left out of the squad who won 3-0 at Preston in the Carabao Cup last Wednesday due to a joint issue. He trained fully with the rest of the squad on Tuesday morning.

Declan Rice, though, will miss the trip to Inter Milan due to a foot issue and he is also a doubt for Sunday’s trip to Chelsea.

Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both still out with knee injuries and are not expected to be back for Sunday’s game at Chelsea, either.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-4-2): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Saka, Partey, Merino, Sterling; Havertz, Jesus

Injured: Calafiori (knee), Rice (foot), Tierney (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee)

Arsenal squad from: Neto, Raya, Setford; Gabriel, Heaven, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, White, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Nwaneri, Odegaard, Partey; Jesus, Martinelli, Saka, Sterling and Trossard.

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Venue: San Siro

Referee: Istvan Kovacs

TV and live stream: TNT Sports